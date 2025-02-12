Zelenskyy: The US handed over a draft agreement on natural resources to Ukraine

The United States handed over a draft agreement on natural resources to the Ukrainian team. Ukraine wants to study this document in order to finalize the agreements in Munich. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, UNN reports.

We are starting to work more closely with President Trump's team. We had a productive, constructive conversation. The issue of security guarantees for Ukraine is very important to me. We talked about minerals in general. I know that our team has been given the first draft of this relevant document from the United States on partnership between our countries. I want our team to study this document - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine received this document today.

We will study this document and do everything we can to ensure that our teams can agree and sign this document very quickly. We will do our best to do it before or at the Munich conference, because we don't want to lose time. I told Mr. Secretary that I, for my part, will do everything to ensure that our team of government officials works now and we have the opportunity to fix some agreements in Munich - Zelensky said.

Addendum

The media reportedthat U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week as part of initial negotiations to secure U.S. access to rare earth metals.

Zelenskyy has previously stated that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in rare earths mining, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump saidthat Ukraine had "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.