Zelenskyy tells Trump that Ukraine is analyzing draft of rare earths agreement - sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed US President Donald Trump that Ukraine has received a draft agreement on rare earth minerals, and the position has already been analyzed. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Details

The source confirmed that Zelenskyy had informed Trump that Kyiv had received a draft agreement on rare earth minerals and had begun analyzing the proposal.

The sources noted that it is planned that the answer will be given in Munich.

"I think we will be able to have a substantive discussion in Munich. President Trump has responded positively, and we want to make this story a success," the source said.

The source added that Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with U.S. Vice President Jay De Vance in Munich.

Addendum

On February 12, Zelenskyy reported that the United States had handed over a draft agreement on natural resources to the Ukrainian team. Ukraine wants to study this document in order to finalize the agreement in Munich.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy stated that he supported a strategic partnership with the United States in the extraction of rare earth metals, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.