The occupiers are bringing touring teachers from Lipetsk to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Russia cannot provide schools in the temporarily occupied territories with teachers. Those who remained loyal to Ukraine refused to cooperate with the enemy. Therefore, instead of local teachers, "touring performers" from the Russian Federation are sent to schools. - stated in the CNR post.

It is noted that graduates of the pedagogical university from Lipetsk will come to Kherson region.

"They are seconded for a year under contract to work in schools in the TOT - with a single goal: to brainwash children and instill Kremlin narratives. This is part of the genocide policy aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity," the CNR added.

