In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, parents are forced to obtain Russian passports under threat of having their children taken away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Russian authorities in Askania-Nova are forcing parents to obtain Russian passports, otherwise threatening to deprive them of their parental rights and remove their children. Without a Russian passport, it is also impossible to pass a checkpoint, receive medical care, or avoid mobilization.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, parents are forced to obtain Russian passports under threat of having their children taken away

In the occupied settlement of Askania-Nova in the Kherson region, Russian authorities are forcing parents to obtain Russian passports, threatening to deprive them of their parental rights otherwise. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Military Administration Ivan Dudar, refusal to obtain a passport threatens deprivation of parental rights and removal of children.

In addition, without a Russian passport, people cannot:

  • pass a checkpoint;
    • receive medical care;
      • avoid mobilization.

        "These are not documents. These are tools of terror," Dudar added.

        Recall

        Hundreds of propagandists from the Russian Federation have arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to work in children's camps. Their goal is to destroy the self-identification of Ukrainian children through propaganda lectures and the imposition of Russian ideologies.

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyWar
        Askania-Nova
        Kherson Oblast