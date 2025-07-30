In the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, the occupiers are fighting against signboards, not against a humanitarian catastrophe. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied Donbas there is a humanitarian disaster: water is supplied once every three days for several hours, there are not enough medicines, garbage is not removed. But instead of solving these problems, the occupiers are changing signs.

From September 2025, the so-called "my business center" offers entrepreneurs "help" in replacing Ukrainian and English-language signs. And from March 1, 2026, a new Russian law officially prohibits "non-normative" names. They prohibit the Ukrainian language, Anglicisms, even foreign brands - indicated in the CNR.

They add that while locals survive without basic services, Russians are engaged in "language protection."

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied according to a schedule - only 3 hours once every 3 days. Curators from the Russian Federation recognized the problem, but it seems that its solution has not been agreed upon.

