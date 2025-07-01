$41.640.06
In Donetsk, a tenth-grader was detained on suspicion of cooperation with a "terrorist organization"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In Donetsk, a tenth-grader is suspected of ties to the "Russian Volunteer Corps". He was detained on charges of transmitting coordinates of military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Donetsk, a tenth-grader was detained on suspicion of cooperation with a "terrorist organization"

A 10th-grade student from Donetsk is suspected of links to the "Russian Volunteer Corps", recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia. According to the investigation, in 2024, the teenager wrote "Glory to RDC" on the wall of a building entrance, ran a Telegram channel criticizing the Russian army, and allegedly passed coordinates of military facilities in the "DPR" to Ukrainian intelligence. He was detained, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

"A 10th-grade student from Donetsk is suspected of participating in a 'terrorist organization'. In 2024, then 16-year-old Valentin Ts. allegedly wrote to the 'RDC bot' and agreed to join the formation. Following 'curators' instructions, the teenager wrote 'Glory to RDC' with a marker on the wall in the building entrance. A few days later, he was detained," the post states.

Before this, according to security forces, the schoolboy ran the Telegram channel "Donetsk Sugar", where he "discredited" the Russian army and collected information about military personnel.

The boy is also accused of allegedly regularly sending coordinates of military facilities to Ukrainian intelligence. In total, according to sources, the teenager could have disclosed the locations of five military units, coordinates of air defense systems, and deployment sites of Russian military personnel in the "DPR".

Addition

Previously, a Russian court for the first time acknowledged that the FSB, disguised as Ukrainians, provokes Russians to send coordinates of military facilities and information that contains "information that creates conditions for causing harm to the security of the Russian Federation." Thus, in Russia, "dozens, and perhaps hundreds" of criminal cases are initiated for "treason" and "confidential cooperation".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

