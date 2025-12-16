Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to an incident in the Polish city of Poznań, where two men attacked a couple on a tram because they were speaking Ukrainian. This was reported by UNN with reference to the minister's post on Facebook.

Details

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that verbal and physical threats motivated by national intolerance are absolutely unacceptable and require a strong reaction.

I instructed our consuls from Wroclaw to promptly react, clarify all circumstances of the incident, and protect the rights of the victims. Polish police have already detained the attackers, and the case has been handed over to the prosecutor's office with a request to initiate a pre-trial investigation under Article 119 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Poland (unlawful acts committed on grounds of national hatred). - the post reads.

Sybiha added that the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw is in constant contact with local competent authorities and is keeping the situation under control.

We thank the Polish law enforcement agencies for their prompt response, we expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice and the rights of Ukrainian citizens to be properly protected. Ukraine is grateful to Poland for its assistance during the difficult time of Russia's ongoing war against our country and expects further strengthening of cooperation, including in the law enforcement sphere. - Sybiha stated.

Recall

The incident occurred a few days ago: two men attacked a Ukrainian couple on a tram in Poznań, Poland, because they were speaking Ukrainian. A video was published online, after which the police detained both attackers, who face up to 5 years in prison.