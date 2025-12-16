Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
08:50 AM • 2224 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 7574 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 8836 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 13752 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 5282 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 22547 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 18658 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16133 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12129 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10869 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 18879 views
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 11735 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 8886 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murder04:06 AM • 7484 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 14810 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 53837 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 49915 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 56571 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 103588 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 121769 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 34352 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 51632 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 52158 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 56097 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 90850 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola
The New York Times
Film

Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Kharkiv region was switched to emergency power outages in the morning, and consumers in the Donetsk region were completely de-energized due to night attacks by the Russian Federation. In total, more than 700,000 consumers in the Odesa and Donetsk regions remain without electricity.

Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy

Kharkiv region was switched to emergency power outages in the morning, and schedules are in effect in most regions. Russia attacked the energy sector again at night, which completely de-energized consumers in the controlled part of Donetsk region. In general, the most difficult situation is in Odesa and Donetsk regions, where more than 700,000 consumers are still without electricity, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system, despite the enemy's continuous pressure, remains difficult but controlled. Russian troops are trying daily to disable generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, primarily in frontline and border regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As noted, "the most difficult situation remains in Odesa and Donetsk regions."

"In particular, as a result of night strikes on the energy infrastructure of Donetsk region, as of morning, consumers in the region are completely de-energized," the Ministry of Energy reported, adding that emergency restoration work has already begun, but repairs in frontline territories are complicated by constant shelling.

Almost 330,000 families in Odesa region received electricity after Russian shelling16.12.25, 10:48 • 792 views

Ukrenergo clarified that "at night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions." And that as a result, "as of morning, consumers in the controlled part of Donetsk region are completely de-energized." "There are also new outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions," Ukrenergo reported.

"In Odesa region, power supply has already been restored for more than 334,000 consumers, while 278,000 subscribers remain without electricity. In Donetsk region, 427,000 consumers remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"As a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system, consumption restriction measures are being applied in most regions of Ukraine today: power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly shutdowns," Ukrenergo noted.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kharkiv region in the morning. Previously published outage schedules in the region are currently not in effect. Emergency shutdowns will be canceled immediately after the situation stabilizes.

- Ukrenergo reported.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption remains at a level corresponding to seasonal indicators. Today, December 16, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. Yesterday, December 15, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 5.8% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason for the changes is the application of a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures in most regions of Ukraine.

"In regions where hourly shutdowns are applied today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 23:00. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced shutdowns," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC08.12.25, 16:09 • 4563 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine