Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy

Kharkiv region was switched to emergency power outages in the morning, and schedules are in effect in most regions. Russia attacked the energy sector again at night, which completely de-energized consumers in the controlled part of Donetsk region. In general, the most difficult situation is in Odesa and Donetsk regions, where more than 700,000 consumers are still without electricity, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system, despite the enemy's continuous pressure, remains difficult but controlled. Russian troops are trying daily to disable generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, primarily in frontline and border regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As noted, "the most difficult situation remains in Odesa and Donetsk regions."

"In particular, as a result of night strikes on the energy infrastructure of Donetsk region, as of morning, consumers in the region are completely de-energized," the Ministry of Energy reported, adding that emergency restoration work has already begun, but repairs in frontline territories are complicated by constant shelling.

Ukrenergo clarified that "at night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions." And that as a result, "as of morning, consumers in the controlled part of Donetsk region are completely de-energized." "There are also new outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions," Ukrenergo reported.

"In Odesa region, power supply has already been restored for more than 334,000 consumers, while 278,000 subscribers remain without electricity. In Donetsk region, 427,000 consumers remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"As a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system, consumption restriction measures are being applied in most regions of Ukraine today: power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly shutdowns," Ukrenergo noted.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kharkiv region in the morning. Previously published outage schedules in the region are currently not in effect. Emergency shutdowns will be canceled immediately after the situation stabilizes. - Ukrenergo reported.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption remains at a level corresponding to seasonal indicators. Today, December 16, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. Yesterday, December 15, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 5.8% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason for the changes is the application of a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures in most regions of Ukraine.

"In regions where hourly shutdowns are applied today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 23:00. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced shutdowns," Ukrenergo emphasized.

