Almost 330,000 families in Odesa region received electricity after Russian shelling

In Odesa and Odesa region, after the recent massive Russian shelling, energy workers restored electricity to almost 330,000 families. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

At the same time, 288,000 families in Odesa region remain without electricity, although power supply to critical infrastructure facilities has been restored.

Energy workers are working in an enhanced mode to completely eliminate the consequences of the attack - DTEK stated.

Photos of how Odesa residents live in blackout conditions also appeared online.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that about 80 settlements in Odesa region remain without electricity after massive Russian attacks. In Odesa, heat and water supply have been restored, and work on restoring electricity supply is ongoing.