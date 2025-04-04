The Regional Assembly of the Azores has approved the creation of a marine protected area of 300 thousand km². Half of the
territory will be fully protected, while the other half will be allowed for selective fishing.
Viktor Shapoval denied reports of the complete destruction of Askania Nova by the Russian military. He confirmed that animals had
been taken away and that there had been significant damage, but emphasized that the reserve had not been destroyed.
The Russian occupation forces bring workers from Russia and Crimea to the occupied Askania-Nova nature reserve in Ukraine as part
of "industrial tourism," endangering civilians by exposing them to military facilities in the protected area.
In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta,
Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.
American philanthropists have donated a backhoe loader to the community of Askania Nova to help it recover from de-occupation.
russian soldiers who occupied a part of the Kherson region of Ukraine are killing wild animals for fun and posting photos of
themselves posing with the dead animals.