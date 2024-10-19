Azores have created the largest marine protected area in the North Atlantic
Kyiv • UNN
The Regional Assembly of the Azores has approved the creation of a marine protected area of 300 thousand km². Half of the territory will be fully protected, while the other half will be allowed for selective fishing.
The Azores have become leaders in the preservation of ocean ecosystems, creating the largest marine protected area in the North Atlantic, which reaches about 300 thousand square kilometers, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.
Details
The Regional Assembly of the Portuguese-owned Azores has approved the creation of the largest marine protected area in the North Atlantic, ahead of international conservation goals.
This decision has put the archipelago at the forefront of the global ocean conservation campaign aimed at achieving the UN goal of protecting 30% of the planet's land and marine areas by 2030.
The new protected area will cover about 300,000 square kilometers and will help protect underwater mountain systems and vulnerable marine ecosystems such as deep-sea corals, hydrothermal vents, and rare marine species.
"We have acted ahead of international conservation targets for 2030 by creating the largest marine park in the North Atlantic with fully protected areas and areas with a high degree of protection," said Bernardo Brito e Abreu, Azores government marine advisor.
He noted that half of the protected network will be declared a fully protected area where fishing is prohibited. In the other half, designated as a specially protected area, only very selective fishing will be allowed.
Addendum
The archipelago, which consists of nine islands, is an autonomous region located about 1500 km west of the Portuguese mainland and is known for its unique marine biodiversity.
During the occupation of Askania Nova, we lost almost 6 thousand hectares of Protected Area-Minister05.06.24, 15:13 • 15432 views