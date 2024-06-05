During the occupation of Askania Nova, we lost almost 6 thousand hectares of Protected Area-Minister

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143397 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171130 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163324 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218653 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112926 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205284 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63236 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108922 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104622 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41240 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236893 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218653 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205284 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218628 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 799 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10788 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108922 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158121 views
During the occupation of Askania Nova, we lost almost 6 thousand hectares of Protected Area-Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15386 views

During the Russian occupation, Ukraine spent almost 6,000 hectares of protected area in the Askania Nova nature reserve, and the invaders use Jarylgach island as a military base, ignoring the Reserve regime.

During the Russian occupation of the Askania Nova nature reserve, Ukraine lost almost 6 thousand hectares of protected area. The invaders use Jarylgach island as a military base, they do not observe the Reserve regime there. This was announced by the minister of Environmental Protection and natural resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Unfortunately, these nature reserves are under occupation. During the occupation of the Askania Nova nature reserve, we lost almost 6 thousand hectares of protected area. The Russians use Jarylgach island as a military base, they do not adhere to the Reserve regime there, but I am sure that after the de-occupation, after the work that our armed forces will do, we will be able to assess all the losses and, together with international partners, look for ways to restore this particular territory, because it is difficult to restore what nature has created for a hundred years. But I am sure that we will be able to take minimal measures,

- noted the shooter.

Addition

Back in 2023 , the General Staff reportedthat the Russian occupation forces had militarized the island of Jarylgach.

The center of National Resistance stated that the Askania Nova Nature Reserve, which is located in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, is in critical condition.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

