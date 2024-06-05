During the Russian occupation of the Askania Nova nature reserve, Ukraine lost almost 6 thousand hectares of protected area. The invaders use Jarylgach island as a military base, they do not observe the Reserve regime there. This was announced by the minister of Environmental Protection and natural resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Unfortunately, these nature reserves are under occupation. During the occupation of the Askania Nova nature reserve, we lost almost 6 thousand hectares of protected area. The Russians use Jarylgach island as a military base, they do not adhere to the Reserve regime there, but I am sure that after the de-occupation, after the work that our armed forces will do, we will be able to assess all the losses and, together with international partners, look for ways to restore this particular territory, because it is difficult to restore what nature has created for a hundred years. But I am sure that we will be able to take minimal measures, - noted the shooter.

Back in 2023 , the General Staff reportedthat the Russian occupation forces had militarized the island of Jarylgach.

The center of National Resistance stated that the Askania Nova Nature Reserve, which is located in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, is in critical condition.