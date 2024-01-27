russian military boast of killed animals in the occupied Kherson region - Animal rights activists

russians are committing another ecocide, killing animals for fun in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported by UAnimals, UNN reports.

Details

A member of the volunteer community shared photos of russian soldiers from the occupied part of the Kherson region showing off the animals they killed.

The photos show a red deer and a common pheasant. Vitaliy Smagol, a researcher at the Schmalhausen Institute of Zoology, confirmed that one of the photos shows a male red deer.

The analysis confirms that the photos were taken in the Kherson region, but it was not possible to determine the exact location. However, the report says that before the full-scale invasion, red deer herds lived in the Askania Nova reserve and the Azov-Sivash National Park.

In general, during the full-scale invasion, approximately 20% of protected areas in Ukraine have been affected by the fighting. However, due to the occupation, it is impossible to estimate the number of animals killed there.

Rescued animals from Donetsk region find shelter in Kyiv Zoo