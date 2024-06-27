$41.340.03
Russians imitate tourism in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Kyiv

 • 18652 views

The Russian occupation forces bring workers from Russia and Crimea to the occupied Askania-Nova nature reserve in Ukraine as part of "industrial tourism," endangering civilians by exposing them to military facilities in the protected area.

Russians imitate tourism in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation are bringing workers from the Rostov region and Crimea as part of "industrial tourism" to the occupied Askania-Nova. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Details

The National Resistance Center said that they bring food industry workers from Russia and the occupied Crimea on excursions. 

The occupiers continue to imitate tourism in the temporarily occupied territories. A total of 160 people were brought on "excursions". It should be noted that there are military facilities of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the reserve. Thus, the organization of excursions endangers civilians

- said the resistance. 

The Center of National Resistance calls not to participate in any initiatives of the enemy and not to endanger yourself. 

Recall

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets said that during the Russian occupation of the Askania-Nova reserve, Ukraine lost almost 6 thousand hectares of the protected area.

Askania-Nova Reserve under occupation is in critical condition - National Resistance Center26.04.24, 16:07 • 44436 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Askania-Nova
Crimea
Ukraine
