"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the strategic investigations department of the National Police, detained the head of one of the district departments of the State Food and Consumer Service in Poltava region. He, as well as the accountant of the regional veterinary medicine hospital, are suspected of organizing a corruption scheme. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

According to preliminary investigation data, officials monthly demanded money from entrepreneurs for "positive conclusions" during preventive measures in animal husbandry. In one of the episodes, a farmer was threatened with fines and blocking of work if he did not pay 180 thousand hryvnias.

Formally, these measures are carried out to prevent infectious diseases among livestock, but in this case, they were exclusively corrupt. To disguise the flow of bribes, officials established a number of private enterprises that allegedly provided consulting services. The financial documentation of these structures was handled by the accountant of the regional veterinary medicine hospital - the SBI post says.

It is noted that the accounts of the firms were replenished by entrepreneurs from whom employees of the State Food and Consumer Service demanded bribes. All "proceeds" accumulated in an individual bank safe.

During searches in this safe, cash in foreign currency equivalent to almost 4 million hryvnias was seized.

The head of the district department of the State Food and Consumer Service has been detained. He has been notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving unlawful benefits (Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The accountant of the regional veterinary medicine hospital was also notified of suspicion of complicity in receiving unlawful benefits (Part 5, Article 27, Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years - reported the SBI.

The issue of choosing preventive measures in the form of detention and suspension of the suspects from their positions is being decided.

The investigation continues, other episodes of illegal activity and the full circle of involved persons are being established.

