"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 33988 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 55858 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 129489 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 73314 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 77530 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 71034 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 243403 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 280397 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114154 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98412 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news
Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White HouseJuly 31, 07:00 PM • 3648 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - RubioJuly 31, 07:21 PM • 14742 views
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 4062 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive11:38 PM • 11361 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 4372 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 30710 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 33988 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 243403 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 280397 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 205292 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 11565 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 30710 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 134581 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 195269 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 250338 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Facebook
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5028 views

In Poltava region, the head of the district department of the State Food and Consumer Service and the accountant of the veterinary hospital were detained. They are suspected of organizing a scheme to extort bribes from entrepreneurs, almost 4 million hryvnias were seized.

"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the strategic investigations department of the National Police, detained the head of one of the district departments of the State Food and Consumer Service in Poltava region. He, as well as the accountant of the regional veterinary medicine hospital, are suspected of organizing a corruption scheme. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

According to preliminary investigation data, officials monthly demanded money from entrepreneurs for "positive conclusions" during preventive measures in animal husbandry. In one of the episodes, a farmer was threatened with fines and blocking of work if he did not pay 180 thousand hryvnias.

Formally, these measures are carried out to prevent infectious diseases among livestock, but in this case, they were exclusively corrupt. To disguise the flow of bribes, officials established a number of private enterprises that allegedly provided consulting services. The financial documentation of these structures was handled by the accountant of the regional veterinary medicine hospital

- the SBI post says.

It is noted that the accounts of the firms were replenished by entrepreneurs from whom employees of the State Food and Consumer Service demanded bribes. All "proceeds" accumulated in an individual bank safe.

During searches in this safe, cash in foreign currency equivalent to almost 4 million hryvnias was seized.

The head of the district department of the State Food and Consumer Service has been detained. He has been notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving unlawful benefits (Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The accountant of the regional veterinary medicine hospital was also notified of suspicion of complicity in receiving unlawful benefits (Part 5, Article 27, Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years

- reported the SBI.

The issue of choosing preventive measures in the form of detention and suspension of the suspects from their positions is being decided.

The investigation continues, other episodes of illegal activity and the full circle of involved persons are being established.

Recall

The chief state inspector of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytskyi region was detained while receiving a bribe of UAH 200,000. The official demanded funds for reducing penalties, which could have led to the budget not receiving UAH 800,000.

Large-scale corruption schemes in Kyiv Oblast: among 29 suspects are deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises29.07.25, 17:45 • 4212 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poltava Oblast