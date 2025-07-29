Large-scale corruption schemes in Kyiv Oblast: among 29 suspects are deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises

Almost fifty million hryvnias in losses. Withdrawn lands, fictitious repairs, inflated tariffs, missing medicines, and plundered forests. Large-scale corruption schemes in the region have been exposed — 29 suspects: deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises, and various community officials, reports UNN with reference to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified 29 individuals of suspicion. Among the defendants are officials of local self-government bodies, employees of state institutions, heads of state enterprises, and the private sector. The total amount of damages is 48.375 million hryvnias. - Kravchenko reported.

The Office of the Prosecutor General revealed details about the areas of abuse and the suspects:

Land

🔹 The director of the state enterprise "DG 'Dmytrivka' of the Institute of Horticulture of NAAS of Ukraine" transferred a land plot of 18 hectares from state ownership to a controlled LLC based on a forged act. A state registrar from another region and an involved third party, who technically entered inaccurate information, participated in the registration actions. The value of the plot is over 22.8 million UAH.

🔹 In Bila Tserkva, a current deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, while holding the position of first deputy head of the Bila Tserkva District State Administration in 2018, issued an illegal order and concluded a contract for the purchase and sale of a land plot of 0.35 hectares at an understated value. Damages to the state — over 1 million UAH.

Heat and tariffs

🔹 The head and chief economist of the private communal household enterprise "Teplokomunservis" submitted calculations to the Bucha City Council during 2021-2023 that did not correspond to actual costs.

The former head of the housing and communal services department did not conduct any checks. As a result, over 13.2 million UAH were unreasonably compensated from the budget.

🔹 Fictitious reconstruction of the heating system in the village of Ozer, Bucha district

A contract for the installation of an emergency heat supply module was concluded between the Hostomel Village Military Administration and the corporation "Ukrainian Atomic Instruments and Systems". The works were partially completed, but the acts were signed. The scheme involved the deputy head of the military administration, a technical supervision engineer, and the head of the corporation. The amount of damages is over 550 thousand UAH.

🔹 Overstated cost of special equipment for Vyshhorod water utility.

The head of the Vyshhorod City Council approved the purchase of a sewer cleaning vehicle at an inflated price — without proper market analysis. Damages — 736 thousand UAH.

Forest

Two forest masters of the "Stolychnyi Lisovyi Ofis" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", together with four accomplices, organized illegal logging on the territory of the Makariv forestry. The sale of timber was carried out "bypassing" accounting. The amount of environmental damage is 723 thousand UAH, which is confirmed by a forensic engineering and environmental expert examination.

Medicine

🔹 An official of Bila Tserkva City Hospital No. 2 concluded two contracts for the purchase of pharmaceutical products. At the same time, the price of the products was inflated several times. The amount of damages is 1.748 million UAH.

Roads

🔹 The director of the contracting organization — a deputy of the Velyka Dymerka village council — overstated the volume of asphalting and the amount of materials during the major repair of streets in the villages of Hoholiv and Velyka Dymerka in the Brovary district. The amount of damages is 827 thousand UAH.

🔹 The head of LLC "Bilotserkivske SHEU" overstated the volume of road sprinkling and the area of their treatment, and an official of the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Bila Tserkva City Council signed the acts without verification.

Damages — 767 thousand UAH.

Communal property

🔹 The former leadership of the Chabanivka village council, together with an official of the Communal Enterprise "Chabanivka Management Company of Housing and Communal Services", illegally alienated a boiler room premises worth over 349 thousand UAH. Through fictitious transfer of ownership to the village and subsequent privatization, the object ended up in private hands.

Grants

🔹 Fictitious reporting on horticulture — 8.1 million UAH in damages

Officials of the LLC provided false documents to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy regarding the creation of a new garden. The authorized bank — JSC "Oschadbank" — received a positive act from an employee who did not conduct real monitoring.

State budget funds were actually distributed not for their intended purpose.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, all these facts are properly documented and investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings. All defendants, depending on the committed act, have been notified of suspicion under Articles 191, 364, 366, 367, 255, 246, 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.