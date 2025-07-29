Large-scale corruption schemes in Kyiv Oblast: among 29 suspects are deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 12476 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 34924 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 88234 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 41585 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 59232 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 150727 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 63623 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 69913 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 205488 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 87020 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNNJuly 29, 08:39 AM • 77304 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 woundedJuly 29, 09:49 AM • 74483 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 40070 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 50778 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 57355 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 58200 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 88246 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 150737 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 205496 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 167472 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 121238 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 173926 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 109046 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 105443 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 98592 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

Large-scale corruption schemes in Kyiv Oblast: among 29 suspects are deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

Large-scale corruption schemes have been exposed in Kyiv Oblast, resulting in losses of almost 48.375 million hryvnias. Among the 29 suspects are deputies, officials, and heads of communal enterprises involved in manipulations with land, tariffs, forests, medicine, roads, communal property, and grants.

Large-scale corruption schemes in Kyiv Oblast: among 29 suspects are deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises

Almost fifty million hryvnias in losses. Withdrawn lands, fictitious repairs, inflated tariffs, missing medicines, and plundered forests. Large-scale corruption schemes in the region have been exposed — 29 suspects: deputies, officials, directors of communal enterprises, and various community officials, reports UNN with reference to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified 29 individuals of suspicion. Among the defendants are officials of local self-government bodies, employees of state institutions, heads of state enterprises, and the private sector. The total amount of damages is 48.375 million hryvnias.

- Kravchenko reported.

Large-scale abuses in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna amounting to tens of millions: Kravchenko announced 11 searches and 23 suspicions28.07.25, 18:30 • 2806 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General revealed details about the areas of abuse and the suspects:

Land

🔹 The director of the state enterprise "DG 'Dmytrivka' of the Institute of Horticulture of NAAS of Ukraine" transferred a land plot of 18 hectares from state ownership to a controlled LLC based on a forged act. A state registrar from another region and an involved third party, who technically entered inaccurate information, participated in the registration actions. The value of the plot is over 22.8 million UAH.

🔹 In Bila Tserkva, a current deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, while holding the position of first deputy head of the Bila Tserkva District State Administration in 2018, issued an illegal order and concluded a contract for the purchase and sale of a land plot of 0.35 hectares at an understated value. Damages to the state — over 1 million UAH.

Heat and tariffs

🔹 The head and chief economist of the private communal household enterprise "Teplokomunservis" submitted calculations to the Bucha City Council during 2021-2023 that did not correspond to actual costs.

The former head of the housing and communal services department did not conduct any checks. As a result, over 13.2 million UAH were unreasonably compensated from the budget.

🔹 Fictitious reconstruction of the heating system in the village of Ozer, Bucha district

A contract for the installation of an emergency heat supply module was concluded between the Hostomel Village Military Administration and the corporation "Ukrainian Atomic Instruments and Systems". The works were partially completed, but the acts were signed. The scheme involved the deputy head of the military administration, a technical supervision engineer, and the head of the corporation. The amount of damages is over 550 thousand UAH.

🔹 Overstated cost of special equipment for Vyshhorod water utility.

The head of the Vyshhorod City Council approved the purchase of a sewer cleaning vehicle at an inflated price — without proper market analysis. Damages — 736 thousand UAH.

Forest

Two forest masters of the "Stolychnyi Lisovyi Ofis" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", together with four accomplices, organized illegal logging on the territory of the Makariv forestry. The sale of timber was carried out "bypassing" accounting. The amount of environmental damage is 723 thousand UAH, which is confirmed by a forensic engineering and environmental expert examination.

Medicine

🔹 An official of Bila Tserkva City Hospital No. 2 concluded two contracts for the purchase of pharmaceutical products. At the same time, the price of the products was inflated several times. The amount of damages is 1.748 million UAH.

Roads

🔹 The director of the contracting organization — a deputy of the Velyka Dymerka village council — overstated the volume of asphalting and the amount of materials during the major repair of streets in the villages of Hoholiv and Velyka Dymerka in the Brovary district. The amount of damages is 827 thousand UAH.

🔹 The head of LLC "Bilotserkivske SHEU" overstated the volume of road sprinkling and the area of their treatment, and an official of the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Bila Tserkva City Council signed the acts without verification.

Damages — 767 thousand UAH.

Communal property

🔹 The former leadership of the Chabanivka village council, together with an official of the Communal Enterprise "Chabanivka Management Company of Housing and Communal Services", illegally alienated a boiler room premises worth over 349 thousand UAH. Through fictitious transfer of ownership to the village and subsequent privatization, the object ended up in private hands.

Grants

🔹 Fictitious reporting on horticulture — 8.1 million UAH in damages

Officials of the LLC provided false documents to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy regarding the creation of a new garden. The authorized bank — JSC "Oschadbank" — received a positive act from an employee who did not conduct real monitoring.

State budget funds were actually distributed not for their intended purpose.

Hid property worth over UAH 23 million in declarations: ex-head of Ternopil region tax office to be prosecuted19.07.25, 03:18 • 4434 views

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, all these facts are properly documented and investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings. All defendants, depending on the committed act, have been notified of suspicion under Articles 191, 364, 366, 367, 255, 246, 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

... these episodes show the systemic nature of the problem. We continue to work so that every budget crime has a legal conclusion. And every guilty person receives their punishment

- summarized the Prosecutor General.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oschadbank
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Vyshhorod
Gostomel
Bila Tserkva
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9