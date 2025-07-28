Large-scale abuses in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna amounting to tens of millions: Kravchenko announced 11 searches and 23 suspicions

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 16713 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 20945 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 48091 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 29982 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 35994 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 36000 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 36788 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 29540 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 26347 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28507 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
70%
743mm
Popular news
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: detailsJuly 28, 07:04 AM • 37536 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 41726 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 26688 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 44761 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 28053 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 16716 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 28415 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 45107 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 48101 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 267852 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 26968 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 112015 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 52281 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 53203 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 49422 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
MIM-104 Patriot

Large-scale abuses in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna amounting to tens of millions: Kravchenko announced 11 searches and 23 suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Large-scale abuse schemes have been uncovered in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna, causing over UAH 33 million in damages to the state budget and revealing undeclared assets worth over UAH 30 million. In total, 11 searches were conducted and 23 suspicions were announced against officials.

Large-scale abuses in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna amounting to tens of millions: Kravchenko announced 11 searches and 23 suspicions

In Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna, large-scale abuse schemes have been exposed, resulting in over UAH 33 million in losses to the state budget, as well as undeclared property worth over UAH 30 million. As reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, 11 searches were conducted and 23 suspicions were announced, UNN reports.

We continue our systematic work to expose officials who abuse their official position and enrich themselves at the expense of communities. This time the focus is on Khmelnytskyi and again on Bukovyna.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicions to 13 individuals. This concerns enrichment, abuse of official position, and inaccurate declaration. One of the officials received two suspicions — in different criminal proceedings. Budget losses — UAH 10 million, undeclared property found — UAH 30 million.

In Lviv region, schemes for embezzling UAH 51 million of budget funds were exposed, 18 people received suspicions - Kravchenko25.07.25, 18:25 • 4615 views

He also gave specific examples:

— former head of the StateGeoCadastre Department in Khmelnytskyi region (currently — deputy head of the urban planning department of Volyn Regional State Administration) — illegally transferred 49 hectares of agricultural land to third parties;

— acting head of Yarmolyntsi village council — two suspicions in different proceedings regarding embezzlement of budget funds;

— three deputies of city councils — concealed property in annual declarations.

In addition, the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office reported 9 suspicions.

Among the suspects, according to Kravchenko, are the following officials:

— deputy head of the Lviv branch of the Land Cadastre Center — facilitated fraudulent seizure of 4 hectares of communal land;

— acting director of the Bukovyna Research Station of NAAS — abuse in selling products at reduced prices;

— director of the Sokyriany City Council utility company — illegal extraction of minerals and embezzlement of budget funds.

The total damage, according to the Prosecutor General, is almost UAH 23 million.

Those who encroach on community budgets, city resources, and land will be identified and brought to justice.

- Kravchenko summarized.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9