Large-scale abuses in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna amounting to tens of millions: Kravchenko announced 11 searches and 23 suspicions

In Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna, large-scale abuse schemes have been exposed, resulting in over UAH 33 million in losses to the state budget, as well as undeclared property worth over UAH 30 million. As reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, 11 searches were conducted and 23 suspicions were announced, UNN reports.

We continue our systematic work to expose officials who abuse their official position and enrich themselves at the expense of communities. This time the focus is on Khmelnytskyi and again on Bukovyna. - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicions to 13 individuals. This concerns enrichment, abuse of official position, and inaccurate declaration. One of the officials received two suspicions — in different criminal proceedings. Budget losses — UAH 10 million, undeclared property found — UAH 30 million.

He also gave specific examples:

— former head of the StateGeoCadastre Department in Khmelnytskyi region (currently — deputy head of the urban planning department of Volyn Regional State Administration) — illegally transferred 49 hectares of agricultural land to third parties;

— acting head of Yarmolyntsi village council — two suspicions in different proceedings regarding embezzlement of budget funds;

— three deputies of city councils — concealed property in annual declarations.

In addition, the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office reported 9 suspicions.

Among the suspects, according to Kravchenko, are the following officials:

— deputy head of the Lviv branch of the Land Cadastre Center — facilitated fraudulent seizure of 4 hectares of communal land;

— acting director of the Bukovyna Research Station of NAAS — abuse in selling products at reduced prices;

— director of the Sokyriany City Council utility company — illegal extraction of minerals and embezzlement of budget funds.

The total damage, according to the Prosecutor General, is almost UAH 23 million.