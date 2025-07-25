$41.770.01
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 2882 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 28778 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 15440 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 18505 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 35978 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 27073 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 46085 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 48534 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 90311 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 48705 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 28776 views
In Lviv region, schemes for embezzling UAH 51 million of budget funds were exposed, 18 people received suspicions - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

In Lviv region, large-scale schemes for embezzling budget funds totaling UAH 51 million were exposed, in which 18 people received suspicions. Among the suspects are officials of local self-government bodies, communal enterprises, and heads of contracting companies.

In Lviv region, schemes for embezzling UAH 51 million of budget funds were exposed, 18 people received suspicions - Kravchenko

Schemes for the embezzlement of budget funds were exposed in Lviv region. The amount of damage is UAH 51 million. 18 people received suspicions for enrichment, abuse of office, and negligence. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices, together with other law enforcement agencies, notified officials of local self-government bodies, executive authorities, communal enterprises, and heads of contracting companies of suspicion. The actions of these persons led to UAH 51 million in budget losses 

- Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General also told who and for what actions received suspicion:

– Deputy head of one of the village councils of Lviv region – in conditions of martial law, the official appropriated funds during the purchase of anti-drone rifles;

– 4 officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" – groundlessly issued logging tickets, due to which at least 9,530 trees were destroyed and significant damage was caused to the budget;

– Acting head of Frankivsk District State Administration, head of Halytskyi District State Administration of Lviv and director of the contracting company – the contractor artificially inflated the cost of emergency restoration works of residential buildings after a missile attack on Stryiska Street, and the officials – approved this project and estimate documentation for him;

– State inspector of the Yavoriv customs post of Lviv customs – organized an illegal scheme for importing goods into Ukraine without paying mandatory customs duties;

– Official of the social protection body of Stryi District State Administration and her husband-accomplice – embezzled budget funds – money was written off as compensation under fictitious contracts under the "Municipal Nanny" program;

– Inspector of the capital construction department of Lviv Regional State Administration – signed an act of completed works in an educational institution for works that were not actually carried out;

– Former director of the communal enterprise of Sambir, director of the contracting company, engineer of technical supervision – carried out "repair" of the pipeline. But not in reality, but only on paper;

– Individual entrepreneur and director of the company  – appropriated budget funds allocated for the major overhaul of the department of a children's medical institution in Lviv.

– Director of one of the LLCs – used official powers for personal enrichment. Supplied coal to Rava-Ruska hospital, the quality of which did not meet the terms of the contract.

Appropriated millions of budget funds for aid to critically ill patients: prosecutors check involvement of Ministry of Health and NHSU officials

Again and again – the same thing. Only the names of cities change. Lviv, Chernivtsi, Kyiv – everywhere officials try to rob and deceive the community. People, for whose benefit they should work. The prosecutor's office will continue the systemic exposure and prosecution of all violators. Punishment is inevitable. We continue to work 

- Kravchenko summarized.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yavoriv
Rava-Ruska
Ukraine
Lviv
