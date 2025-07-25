In Lviv region, schemes for embezzling UAH 51 million of budget funds were exposed, 18 people received suspicions - Kravchenko

Schemes for the embezzlement of budget funds were exposed in Lviv region. The amount of damage is UAH 51 million. 18 people received suspicions for enrichment, abuse of office, and negligence. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices, together with other law enforcement agencies, notified officials of local self-government bodies, executive authorities, communal enterprises, and heads of contracting companies of suspicion. The actions of these persons led to UAH 51 million in budget losses - Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General also told who and for what actions received suspicion:

– Deputy head of one of the village councils of Lviv region – in conditions of martial law, the official appropriated funds during the purchase of anti-drone rifles;

– 4 officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" – groundlessly issued logging tickets, due to which at least 9,530 trees were destroyed and significant damage was caused to the budget;

– Acting head of Frankivsk District State Administration, head of Halytskyi District State Administration of Lviv and director of the contracting company – the contractor artificially inflated the cost of emergency restoration works of residential buildings after a missile attack on Stryiska Street, and the officials – approved this project and estimate documentation for him;

– State inspector of the Yavoriv customs post of Lviv customs – organized an illegal scheme for importing goods into Ukraine without paying mandatory customs duties;

– Official of the social protection body of Stryi District State Administration and her husband-accomplice – embezzled budget funds – money was written off as compensation under fictitious contracts under the "Municipal Nanny" program;

– Inspector of the capital construction department of Lviv Regional State Administration – signed an act of completed works in an educational institution for works that were not actually carried out;

– Former director of the communal enterprise of Sambir, director of the contracting company, engineer of technical supervision – carried out "repair" of the pipeline. But not in reality, but only on paper;

– Individual entrepreneur and director of the company – appropriated budget funds allocated for the major overhaul of the department of a children's medical institution in Lviv.

– Director of one of the LLCs – used official powers for personal enrichment. Supplied coal to Rava-Ruska hospital, the quality of which did not meet the terms of the contract.

