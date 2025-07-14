Appropriated millions of budget funds for aid to critically ill patients: prosecutors check involvement of Ministry of Health and NHSU officials

In Ukraine, a scheme was exposed where officials from several healthcare facilities embezzled millions of budget funds allocated for aid to critically ill patients. Law enforcement is investigating the involvement of officials from the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... officials of healthcare facilities, during the implementation of the budget program "Implementation of the State Guarantees of Medical Care Program for the Population," for which the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is the main administrator, embezzled budget funds on a particularly large scale. - the report states.

According to prosecutors, healthcare facilities that entered into agreements with the NHSU to provide medical services under the Medical Guarantees Program in 2024 embezzled millions of budget funds by entering inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system.

The Bureau of Economic Security clarified that this refers to medical services under the package "Mobile Palliative Medical Care for Adults and Children."

As part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, today detectives from the BEB of Ukraine and employees of the DSR of the National Police of Ukraine conducted a series of searches at the workplaces and residences of doctors, during which documents were found and seized that served as the basis for calculating and paying money to doctors for 2024 for allegedly provided medical services to patients that were not actually provided - stated in the message.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarifies that this refers to millions of budget funds. The involvement of officials from the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in committing these crimes is being investigated.

Investigative actions are also ongoing to check the involvement in the mentioned scheme of embezzlement of budget funds by other medical institutions that provided similar services.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.