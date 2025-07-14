Appropriated millions of budget funds for aid to critically ill patients: prosecutors check involvement of Ministry of Health and NHSU officials

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
04:21 PM • 3648 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 10041 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 11540 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 13309 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 17981 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 29852 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 30284 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 22518 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 26883 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
July 14, 10:15 AM • 28082 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 37397 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sectorJuly 14, 10:45 AM • 35501 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 44791 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 26761 views
Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerous12:25 PM • 12568 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 5652 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 29852 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 30284 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 45162 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 276978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 27030 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 44363 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 41239 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 126407 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 89802 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Appropriated millions of budget funds for aid to critically ill patients: prosecutors check involvement of Ministry of Health and NHSU officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2856 views

A scheme has been uncovered in Ukraine involving the appropriation of millions of budget funds allocated for aid to critically ill patients by officials of healthcare institutions. Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of NHSU and Ministry of Health of Ukraine officials in the embezzlement of funds through the entry of unreliable information.

Appropriated millions of budget funds for aid to critically ill patients: prosecutors check involvement of Ministry of Health and NHSU officials

In Ukraine, a scheme was exposed where officials from several healthcare facilities embezzled millions of budget funds allocated for aid to critically ill patients. Law enforcement is investigating the involvement of officials from the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... officials of healthcare facilities, during the implementation of the budget program "Implementation of the State Guarantees of Medical Care Program for the Population," for which the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is the main administrator, embezzled budget funds on a particularly large scale.

- the report states.

According to prosecutors, healthcare facilities that entered into agreements with the NHSU to provide medical services under the Medical Guarantees Program in 2024 embezzled millions of budget funds by entering inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system.

The Bureau of Economic Security clarified that this refers to medical services under the package "Mobile Palliative Medical Care for Adults and Children."

As part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, today detectives from the BEB of Ukraine and employees of the DSR of the National Police of Ukraine conducted a series of searches at the workplaces and residences of doctors, during which documents were found and seized that served as the basis for calculating and paying money to doctors for 2024 for allegedly provided medical services to patients that were not actually provided

 - stated in the message.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarifies that this refers to millions of budget funds. The involvement of officials from the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in committing these crimes is being investigated.

Investigative actions are also ongoing to check the involvement in the mentioned scheme of embezzlement of budget funds by other medical institutions that provided similar services.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9