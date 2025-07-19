Hid property worth over UAH 23 million in declarations: ex-head of Ternopil region tax office to be prosecuted

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil Oblast. The official failed to include information about existing property worth over UAH 23.4 million in his annual declarations for 2022 and 2023. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

According to the results of a check by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, initiated by Bureau employees, the official's declaration for 2022 revealed inaccurate information amounting to over UAH 13.7 million, and for the 2023 declaration - over UAH 9.7 million.

Specifically, the official did not include information about:

two residential buildings with an area of 290.6 m² and 64.6 m², owned by his mother, but where he actually lived with his family;

land plots on which these objects are located.

Despite the official's formal denials regarding the use of the specified property, the collected evidence indicates that his mother, in whose name this real estate is registered, did not actually use it. - the post states.

He will be prosecuted under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional entry of knowingly false information into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state functions.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 2 years.

The SBI reminded that in 2023, the official was dismissed from the SFS bodies after his deputy was caught taking a bribe of 5 thousand US dollars.

