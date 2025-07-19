Hid property worth over UAH 23 million in declarations: ex-head of Ternopil region tax office to be prosecuted

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 28261 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 111889 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 72714 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 69320 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 73994 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 71047 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 56253 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56122 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 197876 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109741 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Occupied 1000 hectares of land for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sowed them with winter crops: an entrepreneur in Mykolaiv region was served with a notice of suspicionJuly 18, 03:52 PM • 8084 views
An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threatJuly 18, 04:48 PM • 25644 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic threat from CrimeaJuly 18, 05:01 PM • 10244 views
A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVAJuly 18, 05:33 PM • 13859 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at workJuly 18, 07:06 PM • 18051 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 111878 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 107047 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 176146 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 197873 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 376779 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 28261 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 124097 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 128456 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 134533 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 246632 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series

Hid property worth over UAH 23 million in declarations: ex-head of Ternopil region tax office to be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The former head of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Ternopil region will be prosecuted for concealing property worth over UAH 23.4 million in declarations for 2022 and 2023. He did not declare two residential buildings and land plots that he actually used.

Hid property worth over UAH 23 million in declarations: ex-head of Ternopil region tax office to be prosecuted

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil Oblast. The official failed to include information about existing property worth over UAH 23.4 million in his annual declarations for 2022 and 2023. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

According to the results of a check by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, initiated by Bureau employees, the official's declaration for 2022 revealed inaccurate information amounting to over UAH 13.7 million, and for the 2023 declaration - over UAH 9.7 million.

Specifically, the official did not include information about:

  • two residential buildings with an area of 290.6 m² and 64.6 m², owned by his mother, but where he actually lived with his family;
    • land plots on which these objects are located.

      Despite the official's formal denials regarding the use of the specified property, the collected evidence indicates that his mother, in whose name this real estate is registered, did not actually use it.

      - the post states.

      He will be prosecuted under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional entry of knowingly false information into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state functions.

      The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 2 years.

      The SBI reminded that in 2023, the official was dismissed from the SFS bodies after his deputy was caught taking a bribe of 5 thousand US dollars.

      Recall

      The HACC extended the detention of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetiana Krupa until September 7, 2025. She was set bail in the amount of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.

      On October 4, 2024, it became known that the official of the MSEK and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illegal enrichment of millions of dollars.

      Illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million: the case of AMCU head Kyrylenko sent to court07.07.25, 14:12 • 1192 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Vita Zelenetska

      Crimes and emergencies
      Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9