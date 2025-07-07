$41.730.01
Illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million: the case of AMCU head Kyrylenko sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The indictment against the current Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on charges of illegal enrichment of over UAH 72 million and declaring false information has been sent to court. The investigation established that in 2020–2023, he acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, registering the property in the name of his wife's relatives.

Illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million: the case of AMCU head Kyrylenko sent to court

The case of the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is accused of illicit enrichment and inaccurate declaration, has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to NABU and SAP.

The SAP prosecutor... sent an indictment to the court against the current Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on charges of illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million and declaring inaccurate information.

- stated in the SAP message.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the head of the AMCU, we note that it is Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2020–2023, the suspect, while holding the position of head of the regional state administration, acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, registering the property to his wife's relatives.

This includes:

  • 7 apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod with a total area of 688.5 sq. m;
    • a house near Kyiv with an area of over 220 sq. m and 2 land plots;
      • 2 garage boxes;
        • 6 parking spaces;
          • 3 non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 sq. m;
            • BMW X3 car.

              At the same time, the difference between the value of the specified property and the available funds (income, savings) of the official and his wife amounted to UAH 72.1 million.

              In addition, during 2020-2023, the accused entered inaccurate information into the declaration as a person authorized to perform state functions.

              Addition

              The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, was notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property. His wife was notified of suspicion of complicity in the official's illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million.

              Pavlo Kyrylenko is also suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

              Antonina Tumanova

              Antonina Tumanova

