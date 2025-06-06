VAKS appointed a bail of UAH 9 million for the wife of the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 9 million on Alla Kyrylenko, the wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed with the SAP prosecutor, to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail to the suspect, setting it at UAH 9 million with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations - the statement reads.

The prosecution requested a bail of UAH 36 million, which corresponds to half the value of the property, assistance in the acquisition of which is incriminated to the said person. After reviewing the reasons for the decision, a decision will be made on its appeal.

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, has been notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property. His wife was notified of suspicion of complicity in the illegal enrichment of an official by more than UAH 72 million.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is also suspected of illegal enrichment by more than UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate properties and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.