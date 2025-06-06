VAKS appointed a bail of UAH 9 million for the wife of the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27780 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 58775 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 07:51 AM • 48062 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 110406 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 154540 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 114667 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 99581 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91582 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66634 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92676 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
54%
750mm
Popular news

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 19207 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 20204 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 50516 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 26111 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 23056 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 5178 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 8914 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 24022 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 27788 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 58788 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 51210 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 131200 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 94616 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 136547 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 360406 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

VAKS appointed a bail of UAH 9 million for the wife of the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Alla Kyrylenko, the wife of the head of the AMCU, in the form of a bail of UAH 9 million. She is suspected of aiding and abetting the illegal enrichment of an official by more than UAH 72 million.

VAKS appointed a bail of UAH 9 million for the wife of the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 9 million on Alla Kyrylenko, the wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed with the SAP prosecutor, to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail to the suspect, setting it at UAH 9 million with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations 

- the statement reads.

The prosecution requested a bail of UAH 36 million, which corresponds to half the value of the property, assistance in the acquisition of which is incriminated to the said person. After reviewing the reasons for the decision, a decision will be made on its appeal.

Addition

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, has been notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property. His wife was notified of suspicion of complicity in the illegal enrichment of an official by more than UAH 72 million.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is also suspected of illegal enrichment by more than UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate properties and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9