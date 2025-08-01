Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ

Ukraine is carrying out the largest construction of defensive fortifications since the beginning of the full-scale war. They are being built to deter a possible summer offensive by Russia. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

It is noted that the Ukrainian army is currently focusing on the rapid construction of anti-tank ditches and barbed wire in the east.

An army that digs deeper is an army that survives - said military engineer Oleh to reporters, who is responsible for almost 300 kilometers of defensive lines as part of a large-scale project.

According to media reports, the front-line fortification program has been ongoing for two years, but its implementation is complicated by constant delays, strikes, and cases of arrests due to suspicions of corruption.

In particular, over the past year and a half, Russian troops have broken through several weak sections of Ukrainian defense and taken advantage of unfinished lines in the north, launching a new offensive with about 50,000 personnel.

Ukraine hopes that a triple belt of fortifications will be able to stop similar breakthroughs in the east, where Russia is fighting for Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka - the publication writes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the first line of defense is being built by infantry, and the second by engineering units. Civilian administrations are responsible for the third line — it should surround key cities and strengthen regional borders. The purpose of these defense lines is to stop Russian troops before they break deep inside.

In 2024, more than 46 billion hryvnias have been allocated for fortifications — almost 2% of the total military budget. Officials claim that the real amount is even higher, but do not disclose exact figures.

Due to rapid changes on the battlefield, some elements of defensive structures may become morally obsolete even before the enemy reaches them. If in 2022 Ukrainian military relied on long trenches to protect against artillery, now the main threat is drones.

Modern trenches are dug deeper, equipped with shelters for small groups and command posts for drone operators. At the same time, traditional structures, such as observation posts, have already lost their effectiveness.

Against the backdrop of dwindling armored vehicle stocks, Russia is increasingly throwing small mobile groups — on motorcycles or buggies — into battle. In response, Ukrainian units are installing a dense network of inconspicuous metal spirals capable of entangling fighters and equipment and making them easy targets for drones.

