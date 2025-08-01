$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 35752 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 58265 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 130633 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 74351 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 78308 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 71286 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 244243 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 281244 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114218 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98525 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 31964 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation

Exclusive

July 31, 01:18 PM • 35768 views
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 35768 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime

Exclusive

July 30, 03:21 PM • 244251 views
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 244251 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto

Exclusive

July 30, 03:01 PM • 281250 views
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 281250 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 205991 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne was buried on July 31 in the garden of his mansion in Buckinghamshire. The ceremony was held in a narrow circle of relatives and close friends, including James Hetfield and Elton John.

Ozzy Osbourne was buried in the garden of his own mansion in Buckinghamshire, England, in accordance with his last will. The ceremony took place on July 31 in a narrow circle of relatives and close friends. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Black Sabbath frontman was buried near a lake in the heart of a large 250-acre estate near Gerrards Cross.

According to the publication, among those present at the funeral were Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Sir Elton John.

Ozzy's 72-year-old widow Sharon was supported by their children Jack, Kelly, and Amy. They were also accompanied by Ozzy's son Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Thousands of fans took part in the funeral procession that passed through the center of Birmingham.

Recall

On July 22, it became known that heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died a few weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and holding a grand farewell concert for fans.  

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
England