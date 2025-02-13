Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Poroshenko: who else is on the list

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a decree on the imposition of sanctions against the fifth President of Ukraine, Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko, reports UNN.

Details

"To implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" (attached)", - the decree states.

According to the decree, sanctions have been imposed against Petro Poroshenko, as well as Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholiubov, Kostiantyn Zhevago, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

The annex to the decree states that the sanctions imposed are indefinite.

Among the types of restrictive measures imposed on the persons against whom sanctions have been imposed:

deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of recognition;

blocking of assets - temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to a natural or legal person, as well as assets in respect of which such a person may directly or indirectly (through other natural or legal persons) take actions equivalent in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them;

restriction of trade operations (complete termination);

restriction, partial or complete termination of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete termination);

prevention of capital outflows from Ukraine;

prohibition on the acquisition of ownership of land plots.

Supplement

On February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who were destroying Ukraine's national security and helping Russia.

The fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, claimed that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against him.