Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Poroshenko: who else is on the list

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89494 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120362 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101721 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113147 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155361 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100168 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69892 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39894 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110088 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145849 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178111 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100490 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134937 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136842 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165002 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Poroshenko: who else is on the list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 142914 views

The President of Ukraine signed a decree on the imposition of sanctions, with Poroshenko being added to the list. Sanctions restrictions have also affected others.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a decree on the imposition of sanctions against the fifth President of Ukraine, Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko, reports UNN.

Details

"To implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" (attached)", - the decree states.

According to the decree, sanctions have been imposed against Petro Poroshenko, as well as Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholiubov, Kostiantyn Zhevago, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

The annex to the decree states that the sanctions imposed are indefinite.

Among the types of restrictive measures imposed on the persons against whom sanctions have been imposed:

  • deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of recognition;
    • blocking of assets - temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to a natural or legal person, as well as assets in respect of which such a person may directly or indirectly (through other natural or legal persons) take actions equivalent in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them;
      • restriction of trade operations (complete termination);
        • restriction, partial or complete termination of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete termination);
          • prevention of capital outflows from Ukraine;
            • prohibition on the acquisition of ownership of land plots.

              Supplement

              On February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who were destroying Ukraine's national security and helping Russia.

              The fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, claimed that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against him. 

              Anna Murashko

              Politics
              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

