NBU reveals conditions for lifting the 150 thousand limit on card transfers

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10366 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52743 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76640 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77666 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 118029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113079 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153730 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90672 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58309 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87791 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48043 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 118036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153733 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144346 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176659 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134409 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136316 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164543 views
Actual
NBU reveals conditions for lifting the 150 thousand limit on card transfers

NBU reveals conditions for lifting the 150 thousand limit on card transfers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39607 views

The NBU governor said that restrictions on card transfers will be lifted after the effectiveness of new customer verification procedures is checked. The NBU is also working on creating a special register to detect drops.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that the restrictions on card transfers introduced in October 2024 led to an increase in transfers in the Electronic Payment System (EPS) by UAH 6.2 billion, while transfers using card details decreased.

He said this in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

In October 2024, when the restrictions came into effect, the volume of transfers in the EPS between different banks increased by almost UAH 6.2 billion, while the volume of transfers using card details decreased. Subsequently, the volumes stabilized and there were seasonal fluctuations, which are still being analyzed

- Pyshny said.

According to him, the National Bank has warned that this limit alone cannot solve the problem of drops, as this can only be done through a set of measures, including changes in legislation.

One of the measures is the introduction of a special register to help detect drops. Its development is ongoing. This is a complex topic that has raised a whole host of issues, including banking secrecy. A compromise should not undermine this institution

- The NBU Governor added. 

Pyshnyi says that banks should improve their internal control systems and apply a risk-oriented approach based on the principle of “know your customer.” 

From 50 to 150 thousand UAH per month: the largest banks have agreed on limits for card transfers10.12.24, 21:30 • 28209 views

The drops would not have occurred if banks had properly investigated the customer's profile during onboarding and taken into account their transaction history. On February 1, a memorandum came into force, according to which banks defined the appropriate customer verification procedure. We will see how the updated processes will work in a month or two. If they are effective, the NBU, as promised, will lift the UAH 150,000 limit for card transfers

- He emphasized. 

When asked by a journalist at what stage the relevant draft law on the creation of a register of drops is at, Pyshnyi replied: 

The issue turned out to be more complicated than we thought. I see the need to take a little extra time for the concept of this law to take on a clear outline. We will manage in two months

The NBU governor also commented on the issue of volunteers' complaints about restrictions, in particular, that payments for some military items are often made without formal procedures:

I emphasize that there are no mass complaints. We are closely monitoring this issue. In December 2024, the NBU analyzed information from the largest card issuing banks on their work with volunteers and complaints about the restrictions. Only one of the respondent banks had complaints - four appeals, of which one client was decided not to apply the restriction, and three were left unchanged due to non-compliance with the NBU's requirements

Recall

In February 2024 , First Deputy Governor of the National Bank Kateryna Rozhkova reported that the National Bank was considering limiting card transfers and introducing limits on cash transfers through self-service terminals  due to the problem of shadow payments.

Later, in May, Deputy Governor of the NBU Dmytro Oliynyk reported that  the National Bank of Ukraine was preparing a draft decision to restrict card transfers and introduce limits on card-to-card money transfers between individuals (so-called P2P, person-to-person transactions).

Pyshnyi stated that the new decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to limit card transfers and the limit of 100,000 hryvnias would not affect volunteers in any way. If there are any problems, the regulator will discuss all aspects with the volunteers and make amendments. 

Starting from February 1, Ukrainian banks introduced restrictions on money transfers between individuals - the limit was 150 thousand UAH per month for payments using IBAN details. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
andrii-pyshnyiAndriy Pyshnyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising