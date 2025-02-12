Usik expects to retire from boxing in the next two years

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45591 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92176 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100409 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125420 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102595 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113232 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116852 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159336 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103522 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95970 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149617 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106732 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136851 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138658 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166588 views
Usik expects to retire from boxing in the next two years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132392 views

Oleksandr Usik said that he will have only two more fights before ending his career. The next opponent will be the winner of the fight between Dubois and Parker for the IBF title.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usik said he has only two fights left in his career and wants the winner of the Daniel Dubois-Joseph Parker fight to be next, reports UNN citing Sky Sports.

Context

Usik remains the undefeated world champion, having become undisputed in both the super bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

The Ukrainian defeated Tyson Fury to win all four major heavyweight titles last May. He vacated the IBF belt but retained the unified WBC, WBA and WBO titles with a repeat victory over Fury.

Britain's Dubois has won the IBF title and will put that belt on the line against Parker on February 22 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk at the peak of his fame: what's next for the legendary boxer?18.01.2025, 23:23 • 30998 views

The winner of this fight could box Usik later this year for the undisputed heavyweight title.

I'll fight whoever wins, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem 

- Usik told Sky Sports.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian expects to retire from boxing in the next two years and will likely only step into the ring once after his next fight.

I think two years, a year and a half (left in the box).... I feel great. I feel like I have two fights to prepare for, no more than that. Just two 

- Usik stated.

Who could be Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent in 202517.01.2025, 18:00 • 205124 views

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

Contact us about advertising