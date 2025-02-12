Usik expects to retire from boxing in the next two years

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usik said he has only two fights left in his career and wants the winner of the Daniel Dubois-Joseph Parker fight to be next, reports UNN citing Sky Sports.

Context

Usik remains the undefeated world champion, having become undisputed in both the super bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

The Ukrainian defeated Tyson Fury to win all four major heavyweight titles last May. He vacated the IBF belt but retained the unified WBC, WBA and WBO titles with a repeat victory over Fury.

Britain's Dubois has won the IBF title and will put that belt on the line against Parker on February 22 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The winner of this fight could box Usik later this year for the undisputed heavyweight title.

I'll fight whoever wins, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem - Usik told Sky Sports.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian expects to retire from boxing in the next two years and will likely only step into the ring once after his next fight.

I think two years, a year and a half (left in the box).... I feel great. I feel like I have two fights to prepare for, no more than that. Just two - Usik stated.

