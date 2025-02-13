The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86289 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101490 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116024 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124568 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102453 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113210 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116829 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158655 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102894 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91224 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 62414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98625 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124568 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158655 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148990 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98625 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105557 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136457 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138271 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166246 views
Actual
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141447 views

The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.

Today, February 13, the Berlin International Film Festival, which is recognized as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, will begin. Among the films presented will also be a Ukrainian film, UNN writes.

This year's festival will feature 19 films competing for the main awards. Among them is the Ukrainian film Time Tape directed by Kateryna Hornostai, which will be an important moment for the Ukrainian film industry, as it is the first time a Ukrainian film has participated in the main competition program  in the last 25 years.

The award ceremony will take place on February 22. This year's main competition jury is chaired by renowned director Todd Haynes.

Timestamp, directed by Kateryna Hornostai

Image

The film tells the story of Ukrainian schools in the midst of a full-scale war, showing the lives of students and teachers from Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Bucha, and other cities. One of the most tragic episodes of the film is a funeral in the town of Romny in Sumy Oblast, where a school was destroyed by a Russian drone, killing four teachers.

The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews12.02.25, 10:46 • 149704 views

The idea for the film was proposed by the Osvitoria NGO, which became the executive producer. The film was created in co-production with Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France and was financed privately. The producer was 2Brave Productions.

Blue Moon, directed by Richard Linklater

Image

Richard Linklater's latest feature film, Blue Moon, is set during the premiere of the musical Oklahoma! The story centers on the creative partnership between Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers, which changes their careers and lives.

Five cult movies about espionage: what to watch this weekend24.01.25, 21:06 • 180282 views

The film stars Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley. This is Linklater's first return to Berlinale since Boyhood (2014), which won him the Silver Bear. The film is already being called one of the main premieres of the festival.

The Ice Tower, directed by Lucille Hadzihalilovic

Image

The French director Lucille Hadjihalilovic, known for her film Evolution (2016), returns with a new psychological thriller, The Ice Tower.

Set in the 1970s, Marion Cotillard plays an actress participating in the filming of the adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Snow Queen. Her character gradually plunges into a bizarre world of mutual infatuation with a teenage runaway who is hiding in the studio.

The film explores the themes of obsession, magic, and psychological games, and was written by Jeff Cox. The cast also includes Gaspard Noé, which adds even more intrigue to the project.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, directed by Mary Bronstein

Image

Mary Bronstein's film tells the story of Linda, a mother who is forced to deal with a series of problems as her life literally falls apart. She has to move into a motel with her sick child, and a missing patient only adds to the problems. 

How the filmmakers managed to make the first official movie about Led Zeppelin09.02.25, 15:01 • 113177 views

Rose Byrne plays the lead role in this psychological drama, and the cast includes A$AP Rocky and Conan O'Brien. The film promises to be one of the most intense in the competition, and Byrne's performance could bring her a prestigious award.

 Reflection in a Dead Diamond, directed by Hélène Catte and Bruno Forzani

Image

The French directors Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, known for their experimental style, will present their film Reflection in a Dead Diamond at Berlinale 2025. This is an intense action-thriller about a 70-year-old retired spy who has to face his own past after the mysterious disappearance of his neighbor.

The film promises references to European spy films of the 1960s, as well as visually intense scenes with figures in latex and giant blades. All of this is part of a dynamic 87-minute action movie that has every chance of becoming one of the most spectacular films of the festival.

Five cult movies about espionage: what to watch this weekend24.01.25, 21:06 • 180282 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureNews of the World
liuksemburhLuxembourg
franceFrance
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising