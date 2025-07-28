In Odesa region, holidaymakers massively ignore warnings about swimming ban: authorities issued an appeal

Residents and guests of Odesa region ignore warnings about swimming bans. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from Chornomorsk Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev.

Details

He indicates that on Monday, July 28 alone, 50 people were rescued on the city's beaches.

A red flag is displayed on the coast – this means that swimming is prohibited. The sea is dangerous today: strong waves, underwater currents, the wind is intensifying. Rescuers do everything possible to come to the aid, but it is not always possible to do it in time - Huliaiev wrote.

He noted that, unfortunately, people ignore simple rules of safe behavior on the beach:

do not enter the water when a red flag is flying on the beach;

do not let children go unsupervised

do not use inflatable rings and mattresses – waves drag them into the open sea in a matter of seconds.

"We warn that the swimming ban will also be in effect tomorrow! Do not neglect safety rules!" - Huliaiev urged.

Recall

Up to half of water deaths in Ukraine occur due to alcohol consumption. This significantly increases the physiological and behavioral risks of death while in a body of water, even if you think you are sober.

Four people drowned in Vinnytsia region over the weekend