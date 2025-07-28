In Odesa region, holidaymakers massively ignore warnings about swimming ban: authorities issued an appeal
Kyiv • UNN
Residents and guests of Odesa region ignore the swimming ban, despite the red flag and dangerous conditions. In one day, 50 people were rescued in Chornomorsk alone.
Residents and guests of Odesa region ignore warnings about swimming bans. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from Chornomorsk Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev.
Details
He indicates that on Monday, July 28 alone, 50 people were rescued on the city's beaches.
A red flag is displayed on the coast – this means that swimming is prohibited. The sea is dangerous today: strong waves, underwater currents, the wind is intensifying. Rescuers do everything possible to come to the aid, but it is not always possible to do it in time
He noted that, unfortunately, people ignore simple rules of safe behavior on the beach:
- do not enter the water when a red flag is flying on the beach;
- do not let children go unsupervised
- do not use inflatable rings and mattresses – waves drag them into the open sea in a matter of seconds.
"We warn that the swimming ban will also be in effect tomorrow! Do not neglect safety rules!" - Huliaiev urged.
Recall
Up to half of water deaths in Ukraine occur due to alcohol consumption. This significantly increases the physiological and behavioral risks of death while in a body of water, even if you think you are sober.
