Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 13100 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
July 28, 02:54 PM • 73128 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 55839 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
July 28, 12:47 PM • 108555 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
July 28, 12:12 PM • 59922 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 57826 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 49202 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43687 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31615 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27539 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 02:54 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
July 28, 12:47 PM
In Odesa region, holidaymakers massively ignore warnings about swimming ban: authorities issued an appeal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Residents and guests of Odesa region ignore the swimming ban, despite the red flag and dangerous conditions. In one day, 50 people were rescued in Chornomorsk alone.

In Odesa region, holidaymakers massively ignore warnings about swimming ban: authorities issued an appeal

Residents and guests of Odesa region ignore warnings about swimming bans. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from Chornomorsk Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev.

Details

He indicates that on Monday, July 28 alone, 50 people were rescued on the city's beaches.

A red flag is displayed on the coast – this means that swimming is prohibited. The sea is dangerous today: strong waves, underwater currents, the wind is intensifying. Rescuers do everything possible to come to the aid, but it is not always possible to do it in time

- Huliaiev wrote.

He noted that, unfortunately, people ignore simple rules of safe behavior on the beach:

  • do not enter the water when a red flag is flying on the beach;
    • do not let children go unsupervised
      • do not use inflatable rings and mattresses – waves drag them into the open sea in a matter of seconds.

        "We warn that the swimming ban will also be in effect tomorrow! Do not neglect safety rules!" - Huliaiev urged.

        Recall

        Up to half of water deaths in Ukraine occur due to alcohol consumption. This significantly increases the physiological and behavioral risks of death while in a body of water, even if you think you are sober.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        SocietyEvents
        Odesa Oblast
