Four people drowned in Vinnytsia region over the weekend

Over the past weekend, four men drowned in Vinnytsia region. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the river and ponds in various communities of the region. Rescuers urge not to neglect water safety rules. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The tragedy occurred in Vinnytsia – a 38-year-old man drowned in the Southern Bug river, and a 27-year-old man drowned in a local pond in Fedorivka village. Their bodies were recovered from the water by people - the report says.

Also, in Kunka village, divers from the State Emergency Service found the body of a 36-year-old man in a local pond, 15 meters from the shore. And in Zhuravne village – the body of a 42-year-old local resident who went to the local pond yesterday to catch crayfish and disappeared.

In total, 13 people died on water bodies in Ukraine over the last day. Since the beginning of the year – 528 people, including 49 children.

Water does not forgive mistakes! Do not risk your life – choose specially equipped places for recreation and do not go to water bodies alone, - rescuers warn.

Child drowned in hydropark in Kharkiv