Four people drowned in Vinnytsia region over the weekend

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
01:15 PM • 7944 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 26024 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 18882 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 25796 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 29522 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 32760 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 28042 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 25717 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28179 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 102567 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.7m/s
59%
744mm
Popular news
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 24452 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 20591 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: detailsJuly 28, 07:04 AM • 27520 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 31399 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24440 views
Publications
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 11073 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24524 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 26067 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 250056 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 181141 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Johnny Depp
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 12896 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 102602 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 46956 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 48316 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 44871 views
Actual
An-178
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Four people drowned in Vinnytsia region over the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Over the weekend, four men drowned in Vinnytsia region. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the Southern Bug river and ponds in Vinnytsia, Fedorivka, and Kuntse. In total, 13 people died on the water in Ukraine over the past day.

Four people drowned in Vinnytsia region over the weekend

Over the past weekend, four men drowned in Vinnytsia region. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the river and ponds in various communities of the region. Rescuers urge not to neglect water safety rules. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The tragedy occurred in Vinnytsia – a 38-year-old man drowned in the Southern Bug river, and a 27-year-old man drowned in a local pond in Fedorivka village. Their bodies were recovered from the water by people

- the report says.

Also, in Kunka village, divers from the State Emergency Service found the body of a 36-year-old man in a local pond, 15 meters from the shore. And in Zhuravne village – the body of a 42-year-old local resident who went to the local pond yesterday to catch crayfish and disappeared.

In total, 13 people died on water bodies in Ukraine over the last day. Since the beginning of the year – 528 people, including 49 children.

Water does not forgive mistakes! Do not risk your life – choose specially equipped places for recreation and do not go to water bodies alone,

- rescuers warn.

Child drowned in hydropark in Kharkiv15.07.25, 11:09 • 6750 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Vinnytsia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9