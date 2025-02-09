How the filmmakers managed to make the first official movie about Led Zeppelin

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96658 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90824 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121792 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101955 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156496 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101124 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 77417 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 48432 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102168 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121792 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146913 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179137 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75441 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102168 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135394 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137276 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165377 views
How the filmmakers managed to make the first official movie about Led Zeppelin

How the filmmakers managed to make the first official movie about Led Zeppelin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113176 views

Directors McMahon and McGourty created the documentary The Making of Led Zeppelin with the participation of all the living members of the band. For the first time in decades, the legendary band agreed to tell their story.

For decades, the band rejected any attempts to tell their story. However, they finally succeeded. NME explains how two relatively unknown filmmakers, McMahon and McGourty, managed to engage the legendary band's grumpy musician grandfathers in a project they had never heard of.

Transmits UNN with reference to New Musical Express and Infobae.

Details

Making an official documentary about Led Zeppelin seemed like a daunting task. The legendary band almost always refused to give interviews or create any audiovisual materials. However, Bernard McMahon and Allison McGourty accepted the challenge and, against all odds, managed to convince the three surviving members of the band to take part in the film The Making of Led Zeppelin.

For reference

Initially, director and co-writer Bernard McMahon wanted only one full video for the opening: eerie footage of the doomed Hindenburg airship spectacularly bursting into flames as it landed at NAS Lakehurst in 1937.

Image

"We tracked down every single shot, including ones we'd never seen before," McMahon says in an interview.

The original acetate disk was damaged, and there was a huge "notch" on it, but thanks to some technical tricks, they were able to clean it.

Image

The iconic photograph of the disaster would later grace the cover of Zeppelin's debut album, although McMahon decided that the restored sequence of events was too horrific.

As for the members themselves Led Zeppelin.

Image

It is known that they have always avoided the media. Despite their success, the band avoided giving interviews and rarely appeared on television. So the challenge for the filmmakers was to get the band to talk and open up to the story.

The first meeting

We managed to meet with Jimmy Page in November 2017 in a London hotel. Page brought with him personal diaries from the 1960s, which he used to verify dates and anecdotes while McMahon showed him the storyboard of the film.

They talked for seven hours before the famously demanding musician announced that he was "in" - with a condition. 

Bernard McMahon says:

Jimmy turned to me and said: 'Do you want to make this [film] about me? ‘No, it's about the band.’

‘Paige smiled and said:

It's going to be a little bit harder, because we don't spend Christmas together.

Image

To make the musicians relive their past, the filmmakers filled the interview room with memorabilia: newspaper clippings, concert tickets, photographs, and old recordings.

In one of the most striking scenes, Jimmy Page looks at never-before-seen footage from the Bath Festival that he has never seen before.

That's why for me it's like a feature film... they take you through the story, overcoming every obstacle, experiencing it anew."

Despite its limitations, The Making of Led Zeppelin offers an intimate and candid portrait of the early years of one of the most influential bands in history.

"The energy of the story and the power of the music is phenomenal," explained Jimmy Page.

Jamiroquai is back: the legendary band has announced a tour of Europe in 202518.11.24, 19:39 • 101030 views

Robert Plant, who was reluctant to agree at first, eventually admitted that American Epic inspired him to be part of "an extraordinary journey into the heart of the maelstrom.

"The most famous and influential drummer in rock music"

One of the most striking aspects of The Making of Led Zeppelin is the presence of John Bonham, despite his death more than four decades ago.

Image

McMahon found a previously unreleased interview with the drummer in Australia, which originally existed only as a low-quality bootleg.

After intensive archival research, the team managed to recover the original recording, allowing Bonham to become a kind of narrator of his own story.

Summary

In a week when Black Sabbath unveiled a massive farewell show and The Rolling Stones continue to adjust their tour plans, Led Zeppelin's inactivity seems even more like a missed opportunity.

There is no right answer to this question. That's the most interesting thing about Zeppelin. There's no way to tell what's going to happen or what's going to happen next. There is nothing predictable about them - and that's what makes them interesting

-says McMahon.

The Rolling Stones canceled the European tour in 2025: what is known about the reasons02.02.25, 14:12 • 113931 view

