Five cult movies about espionage: what to watch this weekend

Crazy spy chases, secrets, love, mysteries and even more, all for the fans of cool movies. UNN offers a selection of adventure movies to watch this weekend.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 2011 - at the height of the Cold War, British intelligence discovers that a double agent has appeared in the organization. He is professional and cunning, so it is not easy to detect him. An experienced retired officer who knows the entire internal system of the mysterious agency is brought in to detect the spy. The investigation is strictly classified, even from the bureau's management, because everyone is under suspicion, without exception. And the result of the "purge" will surprise even the most cold-blooded residents.

- Genre: Detectives, Dramas, Thrillers

- Country: France, Great Britain, Germany

- Director: Thomas Alfredson

- Cast: Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, John Hart, Ilona Kashshai.

Kingsman: The Secret Service 2014 - a young man named Eggsy has an incredible intellect and a unique ability to absorb knowledge of mathematical sciences. Such knowledge could have become a stepping stone for his career, but he failed to use his talent properly, choosing a completely different path. Even his service in the Marines did not change his mind. After his service in the Marines, he began to earn money by petty theft. It seemed that the fate of a thief was predetermined, but meeting Harry Hart allowed him to start from scratch. In the distant past, the boy's father had saved Harry from certain death during a serious operation, and now the man decided to thank the savior's son by offering a helping hand. For many years, Harry has been an employee of a secret organization. He offers the boy to join the recruits of the secret agency.

- Genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Crime, Thriller

- Country: UK, USA

- Director: Matthew Vaughan

- Cast: Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Jack Davenport, Samuel L. Jackson.

007: Skyfall 2012 - after another mission in Istanbul, everyone believes Bond was killed by his partner Eve Moneypenny. The Internet is full of names of secret agents 00. Gareth Mallory, the head of the intelligence service, is dissatisfied with the work of Bond's boss and is in no hurry to trust her. As a result of a new operation, the M16 headquarters is blown up and agents 00 are killed. At this time, Bond returns to England to prove to everyone that special agents are fully capable of controlling any situation. The superhero manages to reveal that one of the old 00 agents, cyber-terrorist Raul Silva, is hiding behind all the crimes.

- Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

- Country: UK, USA

- Director: Sam Mendes

- Actors: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Berenice Marlowe.

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol 2011 - After being accused of a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, the US government initiates the "Ghost Protocol", cutting off all official resources and support from the IMF. Ethan Gantt and his team are left isolated and forced to act on their own to clear their name and prevent a new global threat. Without any support and under constant pressure, they race around the world trying to stop a dangerous criminal who is seeking to unleash a nuclear war. The mission becomes even more difficult when every step could be the last.

- Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

- Country: USA, United Arab Emirates, Czech Republic

- Director: Brad Bird

- Cast: Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner, Michael Nyqvist.

Argo 2012 - the 1979 revolution in the Iranian capital brings death to all who stand in the way of Islamism. It is especially dangerous to be an American. Fifty-two people - employees of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran - are taken prisoner. Six escaped and hid in the house of the Canadian ambassador. It is only a matter of time before they are found. As a rescue operation, an escape plan is taken, developed by Tony Mendoza, who works for the CIA as an expert and specializes in exfiltration. The plan is dangerous, but there is no other way out.

- Genre: USA

- Country: Drama, Historical, Thriller, Biography

- Director: Ben Affleck

- Actors: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Victor Garber, Tate Donovan.