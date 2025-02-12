The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42141 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87661 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124814 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102486 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116833 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158863 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103064 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92547 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63779 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100147 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149172 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105911 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136587 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138398 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166354 views
The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews

The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 149705 views

The new Marvel movie starring Anthony Mackie has received mixed reviews from critics. Some praise the action and acting, while others point to a lack of emotional depth.

Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World has received mixed reactions from film critics. Some reviewers praise its dynamic action and successful continuation of the history of the cinematic universe, while others criticize the lack of emotional depth.

Writes UNN with reference to Variety.

Washington Post reporter Herb Scribner called the film “an absolute blast,” noting that it restores a sense of unity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and successfully integrates other projects. 

Film critic Chris Parker expressed his disappointment, noting that the film lacks emotional depth, although he appreciated the serious tone and performance of Anthony Mackie. Emmanuel Noisette expressed a similar opinion, noting good action and political overtones, but calling the film “average.

Marvel showed a trailer for Captain America: Brave New World without Chris Evans12.07.24, 21:19 • 100977 views

In turn, screenwriter Chris Gallardo supported the positive reviews, saying that Mackie did a great job as Captain America, and his interaction with Danny Ramirez was very natural. He also praised Harrison Ford as President Ross, who also appears as the Scarlet Hulk.

Image

This movie was Anthony Mackie's first major role in the Marvel universe after his character Sam Wilson received the Captain America shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.” 

In the new plot, Sam is forced to team up with US President Thaddeus “Lightning” Ross to investigate a conspiracy involving an assassination attempt and the fight for Adamantium.

Tom Cruise shocked with his appearance at Super Bowl LIX: 'stretched' face is the talk of the town10.02.25, 14:53 • 111600 views

 The film also stars Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist Sidewinder, and Shira Haas as government agent Sabra. “Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on February 14 under the auspices of Disney and Marvel Studios.

Recall 

Marvel Studios presented the trailer for the movie “Captain America: Brave New World”. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

the-washington-postThe Washington Post

