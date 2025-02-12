The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews

Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World has received mixed reactions from film critics. Some reviewers praise its dynamic action and successful continuation of the history of the cinematic universe, while others criticize the lack of emotional depth.

Writes UNN with reference to Variety.

Washington Post reporter Herb Scribner called the film “an absolute blast,” noting that it restores a sense of unity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and successfully integrates other projects.

Film critic Chris Parker expressed his disappointment, noting that the film lacks emotional depth, although he appreciated the serious tone and performance of Anthony Mackie. Emmanuel Noisette expressed a similar opinion, noting good action and political overtones, but calling the film “average.

In turn, screenwriter Chris Gallardo supported the positive reviews, saying that Mackie did a great job as Captain America, and his interaction with Danny Ramirez was very natural. He also praised Harrison Ford as President Ross, who also appears as the Scarlet Hulk.

This movie was Anthony Mackie's first major role in the Marvel universe after his character Sam Wilson received the Captain America shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.”

In the new plot, Sam is forced to team up with US President Thaddeus “Lightning” Ross to investigate a conspiracy involving an assassination attempt and the fight for Adamantium.

The film also stars Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist Sidewinder, and Shira Haas as government agent Sabra. “Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on February 14 under the auspices of Disney and Marvel Studios.

