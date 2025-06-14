$41.490.02
Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1130 Russians and 52 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 13, Russian troops lost 1,130 soldiers and 52 artillery systems. Total enemy losses exceeded one million people.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1130 Russians and 52 artillery systems

On June 13, Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 52 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.14.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1002690 (+1130) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10937 (+3)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22798 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29157 (+52)
          • MLRS ‒ 1417 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1185 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 416 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40586 (+79)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3337 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 51928 (+107)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3914 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              175 combat clashes per day: Russians attack on several fronts - General Staff13.06.25, 23:18 • 2958 views

