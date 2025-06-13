175 combat clashes per day: Russians attack on several fronts - General Staff

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
07:49 PM • 1522 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
06:18 PM • 11881 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 52460 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 49106 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 48476 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 56048 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 71479 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78087 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95909 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 246200 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.9m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequencesJune 13, 11:29 AM • 17411 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 75667 views
Prince William's friend, Indian billionaire Sanjay Kapoor, dies after complications from bee sting - Daily MailJune 13, 01:24 PM • 11137 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 38590 views
Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and ZelenskyJune 13, 02:20 PM • 12609 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 75852 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 142355 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 150581 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 163137 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 246201 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 52460 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 38723 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 90898 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 71545 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 136628 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

175 combat clashes per day: Russians attack on several fronts - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

During June 13, 175 combat clashes took place on the front. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 287 people.

175 combat clashes per day: Russians attack on several fronts - General Staff

On June 13, 175 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using four missiles and 85 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders involved 975 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,703 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk, Zapadny and Kamyanka.

Six times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Novoplatonivka. There is a battle going on at the moment.

In the Liman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks in the areas of Novy Myr, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Hryhorivka today. Four more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Serebryanka, and three more battles are still ongoing.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped nine enemy assaults. The enemy attacked in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora.

Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,262 Russian tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles - Syrskyi 13.06.25, 17:54 • 2156 views

In the Toretsk direction, fighting continues in four locations. Our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar today.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 44 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zviryove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka during this day. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks, and two battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers lost 287 people killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction.

Our soldiers destroyed nine vehicles, three UAVs, 18 motorcycles, two electronic warfare vehicles, a communication antenna, two satellite communication terminals and one shelter. Ukrainian defenders also hit two artillery pieces

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near the settlements of Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the area of Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled the invaders' assault in the area of Nesteryanka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction, where our troops repelled 29 enemy attacks today, and one battle is still ongoing.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 12, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers and 42 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy exceeded one million people.

Russian air defense has destroyed over 80,000 air targets since the beginning of the full-scale war - Putin12.06.25, 21:22 • 3380 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9