175 combat clashes per day: Russians attack on several fronts - General Staff

On June 13, 175 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using four missiles and 85 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders involved 975 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,703 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk, Zapadny and Kamyanka.

Six times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Novoplatonivka. There is a battle going on at the moment.

In the Liman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks in the areas of Novy Myr, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Hryhorivka today. Four more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Serebryanka, and three more battles are still ongoing.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped nine enemy assaults. The enemy attacked in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora.

Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,262 Russian tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles - Syrskyi

In the Toretsk direction, fighting continues in four locations. Our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar today.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 44 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zviryove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka during this day. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks, and two battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers lost 287 people killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction.

Our soldiers destroyed nine vehicles, three UAVs, 18 motorcycles, two electronic warfare vehicles, a communication antenna, two satellite communication terminals and one shelter. Ukrainian defenders also hit two artillery pieces - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near the settlements of Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the area of Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled the invaders' assault in the area of Nesteryanka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction, where our troops repelled 29 enemy attacks today, and one battle is still ongoing.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 12, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers and 42 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy exceeded one million people.

