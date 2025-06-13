$41.490.02
Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,262 Russian tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

According to Syrskyi, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed 1,262 tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles. Also, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroyed a mine warehouse in the Kursk region.

Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,262 Russian tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed 1,262 Russian tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles. Syrskyi posted a video with footage of the destruction of enemy equipment on his Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already hit 2,748 combat armored vehicles and 1,262 tanks of the Russian occupiers," Syrskyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their steadfastness and professionalism and stressed that the destruction of the enemy continues.

I thank the defenders for their steadfastness and professionalism. We continue to destroy the enemy and his equipment.

Addendum

Fighters of the 413th "Raid" Battalion of the SBS AFU destroyed a warehouse of anti-tank mines in Kursk Oblast, which were unmasked. They also hit an armored car and other enemy equipment.

Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU) showed how, with the help of FPV drones, they stopped an attempt by Russian occupiers to break through to Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk direction on light equipment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
