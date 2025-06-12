Russian air defense has destroyed over 80,000 air targets since the beginning of the full-scale war - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian air defense forces have allegedly destroyed more than 80 thousand air targets, including thousands of Western missiles and rockets. UNN writes this with reference to Russian media.

"Since the start of the special military operation, the air defense forces have destroyed more than 80 thousand air targets. Of these, 7.5 thousand - these are modern operational-tactical and cruise missiles, as well as rockets, mostly almost 100% of Western production," Putin said.

At a meeting dedicated to the Russian state armaments program for 2027-2036, Putin noted that the task is to "form a new long-term program for the entire complex of systems and weapons models, including, first of all, promising ones."