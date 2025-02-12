Trump had an hour-long conversation with Zelensky after calling Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation. Details of the conversation are currently unknown. This is stated in a statement by the advisor to the President of Ukraine, Dmytro Lytvyn, UNN reports.

Trump and Zelenskyy talked on the phone. The conversation lasted about an hour - said Lytvyn.

The details of the conversation are not yet available.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmedthat he had spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader said that they both agreed that they wanted to stop the war, agreed to work very closely, and announced a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.