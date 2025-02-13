Film director Lars von Trier is admitted to a specialized care center

Film director Lars von Trier has been placed in a care center for patients with Parkinson's disease, UNN reports citing NME.

Details

The acclaimed, albeit controversial, director revealed his diagnosis in 2022, although it was said that he was "in good spirits and undergoing treatment for his symptoms" at the time.

Now, Louise West, a producer at his production company Zentropa, has said on Instagram: "Lars is currently connected to a care center that can provide him with the treatment and care he needs in his condition.

"This is an addition to his own home. Lars feels good in the current conditions," she added.

Addendum

Lars von Trier's last film was 2018's The House That Jack Built, and his latest work is the mini-series Kingdom: Exodus" in 2022, which was the final part of his ‘Kingdom’ trilogy.

His other film credits include 2013's Nymphomaniac, Melancholia, Antichrist, Dancer in the Dark, and 2004's Dogville.