Grimes did not know about her and Musk's son's appearance at the meeting with Trump at the White House

Canadian pop singer Grimes said she did not like the fact that billionaire Elon Musk took their son to a press conference in the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports citing HuffPost.

Details

On X, the singer responded to a commenter who said that her son X Æ A-12 was "very polite" and "so cute" when he said to DJT: "Please excuse me, I have to go to the bathroom.

"He shouldn't be out in public like that," Grimes replied. - "I didn't see it, thank you for letting me know, but I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.

Trump and his billionaire ally spoke from the White House on Tuesday to defend the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Trump signed an executive order that gives DOGE more power, requiring federal agencies to work with it to make large workforce cuts.

Mask was accompanied by his 4-year-old son, one of his 11 known children.

Suddenly, Trump introduced the child, saying, "This is X, and he's a great kid. High IQ.

The X A-12 was also photographed with his father at the New Year's Eve celebration with Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Addendum

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has three children with Musk. The younger two are named Techno Mechanicus and Exa Dark Siderel.

Grimes was in a relationship with Musk for about three years before they broke up in 2021.

Last month, she spoke out after Musk saluted with one hand at Trump's inauguration.

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something," she said.

In November, she said she had been unable to see one of her children for several months due to a custody battle with Musk. The case was reportedly settled by a Texas court in August.

In another post on social media, she hinted that she cares for her children every two weeks.