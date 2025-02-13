ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Grimes did not know about her and Musk's son's appearance at the meeting with Trump at the White House

Grimes did not know about her and Musk's son's appearance at the meeting with Trump at the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124950 views

Canadian singer Grimes criticized the appearance of her 4-year-old son X Æ A-12 at a press conference with Trump. The child accompanied Elon Musk during the signing of the DOGE decree in the Oval Office.

Canadian pop singer Grimes said she did not like the fact that billionaire Elon Musk took their son to a press conference in the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports citing HuffPost.

Details

On X, the singer responded to a commenter who said that her son X Æ A-12 was "very polite" and "so cute" when he said to DJT: "Please excuse me, I have to go to the bathroom.

Grimes says Elon Musk has become “unrecognizable”22.11.24, 09:14 • 116213 views

"He shouldn't be out in public like that," Grimes replied. - "I didn't see it, thank you for letting me know, but I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.

Trump and his billionaire ally spoke from the White House on Tuesday to defend the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Trump signed an executive order that gives DOGE more power, requiring federal agencies to work with it to make large workforce cuts.

Mask was accompanied by his 4-year-old son, one of his 11 known children.

Suddenly, Trump introduced the child, saying, "This is X, and he's a great kid. High IQ.

Musk denies 'hostile takeover' of government during surprise appearance at White House12.02.25, 16:50 • 29755 views

The X A-12 was also photographed with his father at the New Year's Eve celebration with Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Addendum

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has three children with Musk. The younger two are named Techno Mechanicus and Exa Dark Siderel.

Grimes was in a relationship with Musk for about three years before they broke up in 2021.

Last month, she spoke out after Musk saluted with one hand at Trump's inauguration.

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something," she said.

Musk commented on his strange gesture at Trump's rally21.01.25, 10:52 • 43286 views

In November, she said she had been unable to see one of her children for several months due to a custody battle with Musk. The case was reportedly settled by a Texas court in August.

In another post on social media, she hinted that she cares for her children every two weeks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising