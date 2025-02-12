Musk denies 'hostile takeover' of government during surprise appearance at White House

Billionaire Elon Musk denied leading a "hostile takeover" of the US government and defended his cost-cutting plans as he unexpectedly appeared at the White House for the first time on Tuesday, UNN reports citing the BBC.

The richest man in the world answered questions from journalists in the Oval Office, standing next to US President Donald Trump, who has instructed him to reduce the size and spending of the federal government.

Musk's DOGE has been criticized by Democrats who have accused it of lacking transparency, and its efforts have also been hampered by legal problems.

For example, a federal judge blocked Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury Department records in a case that seeks to prevent the agency from interfering with congressionally authorized funding that is outside DOGE's purview.

But Musk, who was "questioned" by journalists for the first time since Trump took office last month, described the massive cuts to the government budget as "common sense" measures that are "not draconian or radical.

"People voted for a major government reform, and this is what people will get," he said. - "This is what democracy is all about.

"I fully expect to be scrutinized," he added. - "I don't think I will get away with anything.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur, who was appointed rather than elected, described federal employees as an "unelected, fourth, unconstitutional branch of government" that he said has "more power than any elected representative.

The 53-year-old owner of Tesla, X, and SpaceX wore a black Make America Great Again cap and occasionally cracked jokes to journalists who asked him about his criticisms. At the press conference, his young son, named X Æ A-Xii, or X for short, was sitting on his shoulders.

"It's not optional for us to cut federal spending," Musk said. - "It is necessary. It is important for America to remain a solvent country.

Musk was also asked about the recent false claim that the US government is sending millions of dollars worth of condoms to Gaza. "Some of the things I say will be wrong and need to be corrected," Musk replied.

