Musk denies 'hostile takeover' of government during surprise appearance at White House

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34437 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 76350 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113179 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93088 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122500 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102072 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116817 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157058 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101587 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81156 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122500 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147453 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179660 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103097 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135694 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137549 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165618 views
Musk denies 'hostile takeover' of government during surprise appearance at White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29756 views

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance in the Oval Office next to Trump, defending plans to cut government spending. The billionaire called federal employees an “unconstitutional branch of government” and supported government reforms.

Billionaire Elon Musk denied leading a "hostile takeover" of the US government and defended his cost-cutting plans as he unexpectedly appeared at the White House for the first time on Tuesday, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The richest man in the world answered questions from journalists in the Oval Office, standing next to US President Donald Trump, who has instructed him to reduce the size and spending of the federal government.

Trump Orders Furloughs, Gives Musk Influence on Personnel Policy - NYT12.02.25, 13:05 • 26774 views

Musk's DOGE has been criticized by Democrats who have accused it of lacking transparency, and its efforts have also been hampered by legal problems.

For example, a federal judge blocked Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury Department records in a case that seeks to prevent the agency from interfering with congressionally authorized funding that is outside DOGE's purview.

But Musk, who was "questioned" by journalists for the first time since Trump took office last month, described the massive cuts to the government budget as "common sense" measures that are "not draconian or radical.

"People voted for a major government reform, and this is what people will get," he said. - "This is what democracy is all about.

"I fully expect to be scrutinized," he added. - "I don't think I will get away with anything.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur, who was appointed rather than elected, described federal employees as an "unelected, fourth, unconstitutional branch of government" that he said has "more power than any elected representative.

The 53-year-old owner of Tesla, X, and SpaceX wore a black Make America Great Again cap and occasionally cracked jokes to journalists who asked him about his criticisms. At the press conference, his young son, named X Æ A-Xii, or X for short, was sitting on his shoulders.

"It's not optional for us to cut federal spending," Musk said. - "It is necessary. It is important for America to remain a solvent country.

Musk was also asked about the recent false claim that the US government is sending millions of dollars worth of condoms to Gaza. "Some of the things I say will be wrong and need to be corrected," Musk replied.

Elon Musk will not file a public financial declaration - White House12.02.25, 01:01 • 28175 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
spacexSpaceX
white-houseWhite House
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

