Elon Musk will not file a public financial declaration - White House

Elon Musk, who currently heads the US Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), will not have to file a public declaration of his financial status. The White House says the businessman will submit a confidential report. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Elon Musk, whose companies have government contracts worth billions of dollars, is dismantling many components of the federal government as part of DOGE's activities.

As an unpaid special public servant, he will submit a confidential financial disclosure report in accordance with the provisions of a White House spokesman said in an interview with the publication.

CNN notes that the ethics guidelines do not require Musk to file a public declaration, but questions remain about Musk's numerous potential conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, the New York Times, which was the first to report the news, says that Musk has recently undergone ethics training.

Recall

A US federal court has blocked Musk's team's access to confidential Treasury Department data. Musk and Vance publicly criticize the court's decision and question judicial oversight.