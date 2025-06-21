$41.690.00
Short-term rains with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Ukraine: weather forecast for June 22 21 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

On June 22, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rains, isolated thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts in the northern and most central regions during the day. At night, the temperature will be 9-14°, and during the day 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°.

Short-term rains with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Ukraine: weather forecast for June 22

On Sunday, June 22, variable cloudiness will persist in Ukraine, with no precipitation at night, and short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, and strong gusts of wind during the day in the northern and most central regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook, writes UNN.

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation, with short-term rains and partly thunderstorms during the day in the northern and most central regions.

- the statement says.

Wind northwest, west, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places during the day in Ukraine, except for the east and southeast.

Temperature at night 9-14°; during the day 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, no precipitation is expected at night, with short-term rains during the day.

Wind northwest, west, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-18 m/s during the day.

Temperature in the capital at night 11-13°, during the day 20-22°. In Kyiv region at night 9-14°, during the day 19-24°.

Europe hit by first summer heatwave: up to 40°C expected in some places this weekend21.06.25, 17:40 • 1918 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
