The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le Monde

The United States secretly coordinated with Russia on the draft of its UN resolution ahead of the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

It is noted that on February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several European leaders were in Kyiv to demonstrate solidarity.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, arrived at the White House with a plan in hand: to win over Trump. Three days later, it was the turn of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. But behind the scenes on February 24, a fierce battle was brewing at the UN - the article states.

The authors state that Ukraine prepared a draft resolution condemning Moscow's aggression and calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Europeans, observing dwindling support for Ukraine as a result of Israel's offensive in Gaza, persuaded their Ukrainian counterparts to soften the text to gain an overwhelming majority in the General Assembly. US diplomat Dorothy Shea even urged Ukraine to withdraw its draft document, arguing: "Peace, not war" - the publication writes.

It is noted that when the negotiations became known in the EU, France and Britain opposed the US initiative.

"After Washington refused to consider key amendments, including on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the United States itself did not support its own draft during the vote," the media summarizes.

On February 24, on the 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 93 countries supported the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly, initiated by Kyiv and European countries, on condemning the Kremlin's aggression. The US refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, offering instead its own draft for a "quick end to the conflict."

