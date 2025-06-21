$41.690.00
The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le Monde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2620 views

The US secretly coordinated with the Russian Federation a draft of its own resolution in the UN for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. This draft did not include provisions on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the US itself did not support it during the vote.

The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le Monde

The United States secretly coordinated with Russia on the draft of its UN resolution ahead of the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several European leaders were in Kyiv to demonstrate solidarity.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, arrived at the White House with a plan in hand: to win over Trump. Three days later, it was the turn of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. But behind the scenes on February 24, a fierce battle was brewing at the UN

- the article states.

Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine discussed at UN Security Council: what was said21.06.25, 09:51 • 13550 views

The authors state that Ukraine prepared a draft resolution condemning Moscow's aggression and calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Europeans, observing dwindling support for Ukraine as a result of Israel's offensive in Gaza, persuaded their Ukrainian counterparts to soften the text to gain an overwhelming majority in the General Assembly. US diplomat Dorothy Shea even urged Ukraine to withdraw its draft document, arguing: "Peace, not war"

- the publication writes.

It is noted that when the negotiations became known in the EU, France and Britain opposed the US initiative.

"After Washington refused to consider key amendments, including on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the United States itself did not support its own draft during the vote," the media summarizes.

Recall

On February 24, on the 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 93 countries supported the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly, initiated by Kyiv and European countries, on condemning the Kremlin's aggression. The US refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, offering instead its own draft for a "quick end to the conflict."

Zelenskyy: Trip to NATO summit not tied to meeting with Trump21.06.25, 19:58 • 2304 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
