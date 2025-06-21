Zelenskyy: Trip to NATO summit not tied to meeting with Trump

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 09:38 AM • 17731 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 76120 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 65252 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 101759 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 197808 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 169764 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 90250 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95138 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88132 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69987 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.3m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
"There is not even a thought of refusing": in army aviation explained why Ukraine should modernize Soviet equipmentJune 21, 08:22 AM • 10502 views
US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - mediaJune 21, 10:00 AM • 3122 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 17324 views
Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she responded01:06 PM • 5624 views
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"02:13 PM • 31771 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 76160 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 197834 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 169777 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 102847 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 151758 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 17350 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 30100 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 39150 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 34015 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 42080 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: Trip to NATO summit not tied to meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his potential trip to the NATO summit is not exclusively tied to a meeting with Donald Trump. He noted that the decision on the trip will be made on the eve of the summit, although the likelihood of participation is high.

Zelenskyy: Trip to NATO summit not tied to meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the meeting with the head of the White House, Donald Trump, important but not the sole purpose of a possible trip to the NATO summit. He said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"My trip does not depend on whether there will be a meeting with Trump. First, I'm not sure if I'll go," he said, but added that the probability of this is "high."

The President added that he "will decide this issue beforehand."

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian and American teams remain in contact. The agenda for various meetings, various formats, is currently being discussed.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, after the NATO summit in The Hague, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte and European leaders may take place.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9