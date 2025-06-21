Zelenskyy: Trip to NATO summit not tied to meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the meeting with the head of the White House, Donald Trump, important but not the sole purpose of a possible trip to the NATO summit. He said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

"My trip does not depend on whether there will be a meeting with Trump. First, I'm not sure if I'll go," he said, but added that the probability of this is "high."

The President added that he "will decide this issue beforehand."

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian and American teams remain in contact. The agenda for various meetings, various formats, is currently being discussed.

As UNN previously wrote, after the NATO summit in The Hague, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte and European leaders may take place.