Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine discussed at UN Security Council: what was said

The United Nations Security Council discussed the large-scale shelling of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, including the strike on Kyiv on June 17, which claimed the lives of 28 city residents, writes UNN.

"We have witnessed continuous, large-scale Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, leading to a significant increase in civilian casualties," said Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas in the Departments of Political Affairs and Peace Operations.

He recalled that from June 16 to 17, Russian drones and missiles struck seven districts of Kyiv, killing at least 28 civilians and injuring more than 130 others, making this attack one of the deadliest of the year.

"The level of death and destruction risks overshadowing the hope for an immediate ceasefire and threatens to undermine prospects for lasting peace," he stressed.

Illustrating the current dramatic escalation, he said that the number of civilian casualties in the first five months of 2025 was 47 percent higher than in the same period of 2024.

According to the UN Assistant Secretary-General, at least 13,438 civilians, including 713 children, have been killed in Ukraine since February 2022. Another 33,279 people, including 2,092 children, have been injured. Jenča added that since the beginning of 2025 alone, 859 deaths and 4,285 injuries have been recorded in Ukraine.

Jenča emphasized that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are strictly prohibited by international humanitarian law.

"We condemn all such attacks. They must stop immediately," the Assistant Secretary-General stressed.

At the same time, Jenča emphasized that the UN welcomes all ceasefire efforts. He noted that "the UN's position remains principled – in support of a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, relevant resolutions, and with respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

He recalled that the Secretary-General had called for "a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as an essential first step to that end."

"We must redouble our efforts so that the diplomatic process not only continues but becomes irreversible," Jenča concluded. "The UN is ready to support all meaningful efforts along this path."

He also mentioned the negotiations in Istanbul between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"We welcome the continuation of all meaningful diplomatic efforts, including the recent talks in Istanbul. We strongly urge the parties to achieve tangible progress towards a ceasefire and a lasting settlement," he said.

On the night of June 17, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, using 440 drones and 32 missiles. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to increase pressure on the aggressor and provide more air defense.