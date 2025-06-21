Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine discussed at UN Security Council: what was said

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
07:00 AM • 778 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 22389 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 68093 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 142341 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 134861 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 82679 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 92644 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87072 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69491 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 46057 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
96%
748mm
Popular news
Kremlin plans to "re-educate" 56,000 Ukrainian children in "Artek" - CNSJune 20, 10:10 PM • 5828 views
Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is knownJune 21, 12:15 AM • 10759 views
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of times03:34 AM • 9962 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)04:26 AM • 10509 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existence05:27 AM • 4478 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards07:00 AM • 784 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 142347 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 134864 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 79473 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 128609 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 1788 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 21952 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 30805 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 37981 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 46042 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine discussed at UN Security Council: what was said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The UN Security Council discussed Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine, including the June 17 attack on Kyiv, which killed 28 people. The Assistant Secretary-General of the UN emphasized that the number of civilian casualties increased by 47% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine discussed at UN Security Council: what was said

The United Nations Security Council discussed the large-scale shelling of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, including the strike on Kyiv on June 17, which claimed the lives of 28 city residents, writes UNN.

Details

"We have witnessed continuous, large-scale Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, leading to a significant increase in civilian casualties," said Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas in the Departments of Political Affairs and Peace Operations.

He recalled that from June 16 to 17, Russian drones and missiles struck seven districts of Kyiv, killing at least 28 civilians and injuring more than 130 others, making this attack one of the deadliest of the year.

"The level of death and destruction risks overshadowing the hope for an immediate ceasefire and threatens to undermine prospects for lasting peace," he stressed.

Participants of the "Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe" summit condemned the war and called on the world to intensify support for Kyiv: what is in the final declaration11.06.25, 22:46 • 3306 views

Illustrating the current dramatic escalation, he said that the number of civilian casualties in the first five months of 2025 was 47 percent higher than in the same period of 2024.

One of the deadliest attacks since July 2024: UN reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv17.06.25, 17:25 • 7038 views

According to the UN Assistant Secretary-General, at least 13,438 civilians, including 713 children, have been killed in Ukraine since February 2022. Another 33,279 people, including 2,092 children, have been injured. Jenča added that since the beginning of 2025 alone, 859 deaths and 4,285 injuries have been recorded in Ukraine.

Jenča emphasized that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are strictly prohibited by international humanitarian law.

"We condemn all such attacks. They must stop immediately," the Assistant Secretary-General stressed.

At the same time, Jenča emphasized that the UN welcomes all ceasefire efforts. He noted that "the UN's position remains principled – in support of a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, relevant resolutions, and with respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

He recalled that the Secretary-General had called for "a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as an essential first step to that end."

"We must redouble our efforts so that the diplomatic process not only continues but becomes irreversible," Jenča concluded. "The UN is ready to support all meaningful efforts along this path."

He also mentioned the negotiations in Istanbul between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"We welcome the continuation of all meaningful diplomatic efforts, including the recent talks in Istanbul. We strongly urge the parties to achieve tangible progress towards a ceasefire and a lasting settlement," he said.

Addendum

On the night of June 17, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, using 440 drones and 32 missiles. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to increase pressure on the aggressor and provide more air defense.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9