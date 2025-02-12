ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43935 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89854 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116976 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125123 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102534 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113226 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116845 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159110 views

Trump Orders Furloughs, Gives Musk Influence on Personnel Policy - NYT

Trump Orders Furloughs, Gives Musk Influence on Personnel Policy - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26775 views

Trump signed a decree on a large-scale reduction of civil servants and gave Elon Musk's team the authority to make personnel appointments. The newly created Department of Government Efficiency was given the right to control the structure of federal agencies.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to develop plans for large-scale civil service cuts. The document also gives billionaire Elon Musk and his team the authority to approve future career appointments in the federal government.

Written by UNN with reference to The New York Times

According to the decree, the specially created Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) is given broad powers to shape the structure of the civil service, with the exception of law enforcement and immigration agencies.

From now on, executive branch departments will have to coordinate new personnel appointments with a representative of the Musk team. In addition, the order provides for a rule that each federal agency will be able to hire only one new employee for every four vacancies that open up after the hiring freeze is lifted.

At the same time, agencies are prohibited from filling positions that Musk's team deems unnecessary, unless the head of the relevant agency decides otherwise.

Musk's deportation cuts U.S. Department of Education spending by more than $900 million12.02.25, 06:17 • 37809 views

The signing of the Workforce Optimization Initiative took place shortly before Trump and Musk's joint speech in the Oval Office, where they spent 30 minutes justifying the need for a radical reorganization of the state apparatus.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is actively promoting changes in the federal government, saying they will benefit the public. In the first three weeks of Donald Trump's new administration, his team has already intervened in the work of at least 19 agencies, starting to cut programs, The New York Times reports.

Trump's new executive order requires federal agencies to develop plans for large-scale staff reductions. Some heads of agencies have already warned of impending layoffs and called on civil servants to resign voluntarily, taking advantage of the administration's offer to go on paid administrative leave until the end of September.

The resignation program, which was set to expire last week, has been suspended pending a decision by a federal court in Massachusetts on its legality.

Elon Musk will not file a public financial declaration - White House12.02.25, 01:01 • 28175 views

 This executive order is another step in consolidating Musk's influence on government reforms. On the day of his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order establishing the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), which was given the authority to appoint employees to federal agencies.

Another decree authorized Musk's team to develop a plan to reduce the civil service by optimizing staff and increasing efficiency.

Russell T. Vaught, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, whom Musk supported for this position, said that the new decree is a logical continuation of civil service reform.

The president can act unilaterally, using existing laws to implement cuts

- Vaught said. 

Recall 

Donald Trump is considering closing a number of US consulates and diplomatic missions around the worldto cut costs at the State Department. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising