The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
Germany has provided Ukraine with another military aid package, including ammunition, drones and armored vehicles. The German Defense Minister reaffirmed his stable support for Ukraine, regardless of changes in the government.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes Patriot systems, Leopard tanks, and other weapons. The package also included drones, MRAP armored vehicles, and various ammunition.
The German Finance Minister reaffirmed guarantees of support for Ukraine in 2025, despite the lack of a permanent budget. The draft envisages a reduction in aid to €4 billion from €8 billion in 2024.
Sweden and Denmark have signed a contract for the purchase of 205 Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles worth 25 billion kronor. Ukraine will receive 40 modern infantry fighting vehicles, deliveries will begin in 2026.
Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T System and Patriot and Gepard launchers to Ukraine in December. In 2025, it is planned to supply air defense systems, howitzers, drones and six Sea King helicopters.
During Scholz's visit to Kiev, the leaders visited a drone manufacturing facility. Germany has announced a new package of military assistance worth 650 million euros, including air defense systems and armored vehicles.
Germany will transfer 650 million euros worth of military assistance to Ukraine, including IRIS-t air defense systems, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The package will also contain 6,500 Helsing missiles and 4,000 drones.
The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.
KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.
The Bundeswehr Major General announced plans to transfer IRIS-T systems, PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, and other weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Germany will also provide small arms, ammunition, and medical aid.
The United States provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $200 million. It includes ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, air defense missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank systems, and other equipment.
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Gepard missiles, drones and other equipment. The package contains equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Germany provided Ukraine with additional military aid, including 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 10 Leopard 1A5 armored personnel carriers, ammunition, IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defense systems, 3 HIMARS missile launchers, and various other equipment and supplies.
A pro-russian hacker group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disabled the website of the Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems, which is engaged in the modernization of Leopard tanks for Ukraine.
Bundestag MP Roderich Kiesewetter, a supporter of increasing military aid to Ukraine, was physically assaulted and verbally called an "instigator of war" outside a campaign tent in Olen, Germany.
German defense minister Boris Pistorius announced a new arms package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros during his unannounced visit to Odessa.
Ukraine received the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany. In total, Berlin promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs, but manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.
Germany and Denmark will provide Ukraine with 40 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Germany will provide аmachine guns, artillery shells, rifles and drones as part of a new military aid package.
Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement and are ready to sign it at the earliest opportunity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
Spain has provided Ukraine with a new batch of Leopard tanks, Patriot missiles, artillery shells, anti-drone systems and other weapons to counter russian aggression.
Rheinmetall has received an order from the German government to supply 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
Germany and France have reached a breakthrough agreement on an equal distribution of industrial volumes between the two countries to develop a new generation MGCS tank to replace the outdated Leopard and Leclerc tanks.
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with more than €100 million in short-term military aid, including demining vehicles, explosives for drones, trucks, medicines, and spare parts.
German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has begun delivering 100 Trinity drones of various models to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military reconnoiter enemy positions. The company is donating drones worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.