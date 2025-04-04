$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15595 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28392 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64647 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213617 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122502 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310644 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10496 views

Germany gives Ukraine a new package of weapons: what is on the list

Germany has provided Ukraine with another military aid package, including ammunition, drones and armored vehicles. The German Defense Minister reaffirmed his stable support for Ukraine, regardless of changes in the government.

War • January 15, 09:06 AM • 26396 views

Patriot Systems and Leopard Tanks: Germany Provides Ukraine with a New Batch of Military Aid

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes Patriot systems, Leopard tanks, and other weapons. The package also included drones, MRAP armored vehicles, and various ammunition.

War • December 23, 01:33 PM • 19825 views

German aid to Ukraine in 2025 is guaranteed: Finance Minister Jörg Kukis

The German Finance Minister reaffirmed guarantees of support for Ukraine in 2025, despite the lack of a permanent budget. The draft envisages a reduction in aid to €4 billion from €8 billion in 2024.

Economy • December 10, 03:37 AM • 125210 views

Sweden and Denmark ordered infantry fighting vehicles for 25 billion: Ukraine will receive 40 units

Sweden and Denmark have signed a contract for the purchase of 205 Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles worth 25 billion kronor. Ukraine will receive 40 modern infantry fighting vehicles, deliveries will begin in 2026.

War • December 6, 01:36 PM • 54367 views

Scholz confirmed that Germany will provide Ukraine with IRIS-T in December

Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T System and Patriot and Gepard launchers to Ukraine in December. In 2025, it is planned to supply air defense systems, howitzers, drones and six Sea King helicopters.

War • December 2, 03:03 PM • 18772 views

Zelensky showed Scholz the latest drones made in cooperation with Germany

During Scholz's visit to Kiev, the leaders visited a drone manufacturing facility. Germany has announced a new package of military assistance worth 650 million euros, including air defense systems and armored vehicles.

War • December 2, 01:43 PM • 37566 views

Air defense systems, tanks, missiles: Germany will transfer a new package of military assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year

Germany will transfer 650 million euros worth of military assistance to Ukraine, including IRIS-t air defense systems, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The package will also contain 6,500 Helsing missiles and 4,000 drones.

War • December 2, 12:46 PM • 37073 views

Germany hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine: what's in the package

The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.

War • October 17, 07:20 PM • 20739 views

KNDS opens a subsidiary in Ukraine: plans to repair equipment of the Armed Forces and manufacture ammunition

KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.

War • October 1, 01:50 PM • 16179 views

Air defense systems, tanks and artillery: what kind of aid Germany plans to give Ukraine

The Bundeswehr Major General announced plans to transfer IRIS-T systems, PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, and other weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Germany will also provide small arms, ammunition, and medical aid.

War • August 15, 02:24 PM • 35723 views

Missiles for air defense and ammunition for artillery: the USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The United States provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $200 million. It includes ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, air defense missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank systems, and other equipment.

War • July 29, 04:30 PM • 34526 views

Tanks, drones and ammunition: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Gepard missiles, drones and other equipment. The package contains equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

War • July 29, 04:13 PM • 33278 views

Air defense systems, tanks and HIMARS: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine

Germany provided Ukraine with additional military aid, including 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 10 Leopard 1A5 armored personnel carriers, ammunition, IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defense systems, 3 HIMARS missile launchers, and various other equipment and supplies.

War • June 14, 10:32 AM • 105592 views

russian hackers claim a cyberattack on the website of a Spanish company that prepares tanks for Ukraine

A pro-russian hacker group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disabled the website of the Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems, which is engaged in the modernization of Leopard tanks for Ukraine.

War • June 5, 12:54 PM • 21636 views

Bundestag deputy Kiesewetter a, who is a supporter of helping Ukraine, was attacked in Germany

Bundestag MP Roderich Kiesewetter, a supporter of increasing military aid to Ukraine, was physically assaulted and verbally called an "instigator of war" outside a campaign tent in Olen, Germany.

War • June 2, 05:00 AM • 71056 views

Air defense missiles and drones: Pistorius arrived in Odessa, where he announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine

German defense minister Boris Pistorius announced a new arms package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros during his unannounced visit to Odessa.

War • May 30, 06:11 PM • 29795 views

Ukraine receives new IRIS-T air defense system from Germany - media

Ukraine received the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany. In total, Berlin promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs, but manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.

War • May 24, 06:02 PM • 21535 views

Germany announces a new military aid package for Ukraine: it includes the transfer of 10 Leopard tanks together with Denmark

Germany and Denmark will provide Ukraine with 40 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Germany will provide аmachine guns, artillery shells, rifles and drones as part of a new military aid package.

War • May 24, 11:00 AM • 20758 views

Ukraine and Norway finalize text of bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement and are ready to sign it at the earliest opportunity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

War • May 23, 05:02 PM • 17646 views

Ukraine receives new Leopard tanks and air defense systems from Spain: Umerov calls for even more support

Spain has provided Ukraine with a new batch of Leopard tanks, Patriot missiles, artillery shells, anti-drone systems and other weapons to counter russian aggression.

War • May 23, 02:24 AM • 127792 views

Rheinmetall to hand over 20 Marder combat vehicles to Ukraine

Rheinmetall has received an order from the German government to supply 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

War • April 9, 10:52 AM • 22313 views

Germany and France achieve a breakthrough in the development of a new generation tank - media

Germany and France have reached a breakthrough agreement on an equal distribution of industrial volumes between the two countries to develop a new generation MGCS tank to replace the outdated Leopard and Leclerc tanks.

News of the World • March 22, 02:18 PM • 25710 views

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with short-term assistance worth more than 100 million euros

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with more than €100 million in short-term military aid, including demining vehicles, explosives for drones, trucks, medicines, and spare parts.

War • February 15, 01:07 PM • 27569 views

German company donates 100 Trinity drones to Ukraine

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has begun delivering 100 Trinity drones of various models to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military reconnoiter enemy positions. The company is donating drones worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

War • January 29, 12:03 AM • 74553 views