Ukraine receives new IRIS-T air defense system from Germany - media

On Friday, May 24, Ukraine received another, the fourth, IRIS-T air defense system. This was reported by Spiegel and UNN , citing its own sources.

Details

The publication emphasizes that, taking into account this system, Ukraine already has four such medium-range systems and one short-range system in service .

In total, Germany has promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs. However, the problem is not only the production of the systems in the quantity that Ukraine needs, but also the production of interceptor missiles - the manufacturer cannot keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.

Addendum

Earlier , German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said that another air defense system IRIS-T from Germany would arrive in Ukraine in May.

Recall

Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes, among other things, 10 more Leopard tanks (jointly with Denmark), machine guns, artillery shells, rifles and drones.