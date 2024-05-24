ukenru
Ukraine receives new IRIS-T air defense system from Germany - media

Ukraine receives new IRIS-T air defense system from Germany - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21493 views

Ukraine received the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany. In total, Berlin promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs, but manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.

On Friday, May 24, Ukraine received another, the fourth, IRIS-T air defense system. This was reported by Spiegel and UNN , citing its own sources.

Details

The publication emphasizes that, taking into account this system, Ukraine already has four such medium-range systems and one short-range system in service . 

In total, Germany has promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs. However, the problem is not only the production of the systems in the quantity that Ukraine needs, but also the production of interceptor missiles - the manufacturer cannot keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.

IRIS-T manufacturer promises to transfer another air defense system to Ukraine soon18.04.24, 13:24 • 30578 views

Addendum

Earlier , German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said that another air defense system IRIS-T from Germany would arrive in Ukraine in May. 

Recall

Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes, among other things, 10 more Leopard tanks (jointly with Denmark), machine guns, artillery shells, rifles and drones.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
leopard-1Leopard 1
denmarkDenmark
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

