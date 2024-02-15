Germany plans to provide Ukraine with short-term assistance worth more than 100 million euros
Kyiv • UNN
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with more than €100 million in short-term military aid, including demining vehicles, explosives for drones, trucks, medicines, and spare parts.
During a visit to Kyiv last week, Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer promised Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky short-term military aid worth more than €100 million. It will include, among other things, mine-clearing vehicles and explosives for UAVs. This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to the German Defense Ministry.
Details [1
Pistorius said that Breuer was able to promise Syrian short-term support of more than 100 million euros.
About:
- Mine-resistant vehicles with ambush protection (MRV);
- Bombs to arm small drones;
- 77 MULTI 1A1 trucks;
- Medical supplies;
- Spare parts kits for various weapon systems;
Pistorius called the connection with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky a very important contact.
"In general, we are very close to what is happening in Ukraine and what Ukraine needs," the minister said.
